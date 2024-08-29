Hema Committee report: Kozhikode man files sexual harassment complaint against Director Ranjith

KOZHIKODE: A 33-year-old man named Sajeer, hailing from Mankavu in Kozhikode, has lodged a sexual harassment complaint against renowned director Ranjith, accusing him of unnatural harassment that allegedly took
place in Bengaluru in 2012. The complaint has been submitted to a special police team investigating misconduct within the film industry.
Sajeer, who is currently employed at a star hotel in Kozhikode, alleged that he first met Ranjith in 2012 during the shooting of the film Bavuttiyude Namathil in Kozhikode. At that time, Sajeer was pursuing a diploma in cabin crew.
According to Sajeer, Ranjith took an interest in him on the film set and later invited him to his hotel room, where they discussed potential acting opportunities. Sajeer claimed that Ranjith complimented his eyes, gave him a contact number on a tissue paper, and encouraged him to reach out.
Two days later, Sajeer alleges that Ranjith invited him to the Taj Hotel in Bengaluru. Upon his arrival at the hotel around 10 p.m., Sajeer was initially denied entry by the hotel staff but was later instructed by Ranjith to enter through the back gate.
Sajeer recounted that upon entering the room, he found Ranjith heavily intoxicated. Ranjith allegedly offered him liquor, which he accepted, unaware of the consequences. Sajeer, who stated that this was his first time consuming alcohol, claimed that Ranjith then coerced him into
undressing and subjected him to sexual abuse throughout the night.
Sajeer further alleged that Ranjith took photographs of him in the
nude, purportedly to show them to the director's girlfriend. To
Sajeer’s surprise, these photographs were sent to actor Revathi, whom
Ranjith introduced as his girlfriend. Believing that this was part of
an acting opportunity or a character Ranjith saw in him, Sajeer
complied.
The next morning, according to Sajeer, Ranjith coldly dismissed him,
asking him to return to his hometown, leaving him deeply traumatized.
Sajeer claimed that he attempted to contact Ranjith several times
afterwards, but received a reply, allegedly from Ranjith’s wife, asking
him not to message or call as there was no work for him in Ranjith's
projects.
Sajeer also revealed that he had confided in actor Edavela Babu about
the incident, only to be met with further misconduct. Disillusioned
and hurt, Sajeer expressed his disappointment with the Women in Cinema
Collective (WCC), particularly actor Parvathy Thiruvoth, whom he
expected would take up his case given her advocacy for victims of
harassment.
In an interview with TNIE, Sajeer disclosed that he had received more than four calls from different people attempting to persuade him to withdraw the case. Despite these attempts at intimidation, Sajeer has stood firm in his decision to seek justice.
Sajeer had previously filed a sexual assault complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) via email and has indicated his intention to file a separate complaint against Edavela Babu on Thursday.
This latest complaint comes on the heels of another non-bailable case
registered against Ranjith earlier this week. A Bengali actor had
accused the director of sexual misconduct, further adding to the
mounting allegations against the filmmaker.
The allegations have sparked widespread debate within the Malayalam
film industry and beyond. Many are questioning the silence of the industry
bodies and prominent figures, especially in light of the ongoing
#MeToo movement and the WCC’s advocacy for victims of sexual
harassment.