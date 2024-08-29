Hema Committee report: Kozhikode man files sexual harassment complaint against Director Ranjith

KOZHIKODE: A 33-year-old man named Sajeer, hailing from Mankavu in Kozhikode, has lodged a sexual harassment complaint against renowned director Ranjith, accusing him of unnatural harassment that allegedly took

place in Bengaluru in 2012. The complaint has been submitted to a special police team investigating misconduct within the film industry.

Sajeer, who is currently employed at a star hotel in Kozhikode, alleged that he first met Ranjith in 2012 during the shooting of the film Bavuttiyude Namathil in Kozhikode. At that time, Sajeer was pursuing a diploma in cabin crew.

According to Sajeer, Ranjith took an interest in him on the film set and later invited him to his hotel room, where they discussed potential acting opportunities. Sajeer claimed that Ranjith complimented his eyes, gave him a contact number on a tissue paper, and encouraged him to reach out.

Two days later, Sajeer alleges that Ranjith invited him to the Taj Hotel in Bengaluru. Upon his arrival at the hotel around 10 p.m., Sajeer was initially denied entry by the hotel staff but was later instructed by Ranjith to enter through the back gate.