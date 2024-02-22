Danish Sait: 'We have given our best for Malaikottai Vaaliban, regardless of the reactions'

Danish hadn't played characters similar to Chamathakan before. So he went through a process to get into the skin of his role. "Lijo, being an ardent Stanley Kubrick fan, the first round of preparation came in the form of watching films like A Clockwork Orange. Then, I attended workshops and worked with an acting coach," shares Danish, specifying his efforts to embody the viciousness of Chamathakan and hide his natural tendency toward humour.

Detailing on the same, he adds," In one of the scenes, where my head is getting shaved, I don't blink at all. It is a sign of fearlessness, but on a closer look, you can see my legs shaking as a sign of anxiety. I feel it is a blend of the emotional and physical turmoil of the character."

However, the efforts and preparation put into making a film will be validated when it reaches the audience, as cinema is for the masses. Unfortunately, Malaai Kottai Vaaliban couldn't keep the rhythm it had created before the release after it reached the audience. Was Danish disappointed by it?

"I wouldn't want to read too much into what the expectations were and what the outcome was. When this is such a big film, the anticipation around was also high, naturally. So was mine. Everybody in that film knew we had done our best; now it's up to the audience. I recall asking Mr Mohanlal if he ever gets nervous before the release of a film after spending 43 years in the industry. He replied that there was no reason to be nervous. We have done our best, and the audience will now have their say. Yeah, that's literally what the business of performing arts is. And Malaikottai Vaaliban is the greatest experience I've had so far in my career, and it will always be special to me," says Danish.



Highlighting Lijo's media interaction post-release and the changing landscape of filmmakers clarifying the audience, Danish shares, "Lijo just initiated a conversation between himself and the audience. And that's fantastic. I think it's perfectly fine because when there is a dialogue, there is an exchange of ideas between experienced creators and viewers who have an opinion on a film. I believe that this dialogue is essential."