15 years of Mohanlal's 'Bhramaram': Murali Gopy reminiscences how Blessy brought him back to cinema

On Tuesday, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Mohanlal starrer Bhramaram, actor-writer Murali Gopy put up a heartfelt post on his social media handle remembering how the film's director Blessy gave him a new lease of life in cinema.

Referring to his lacklustre debut in cinema as both actor and writer with the Lal Jose directorial Rasikan, Murali starts by recounting, "After my initial step into cinema in 2004, I didn't take up any further offers and had exiled myself abroad, basking in the comfortable sunshine of expatriate life," while adding, "It was during this time that Blessy ettan conveyed through my close friend, Ratheesh Ambat, that he wanted to meet me. With the authority and affection of an elder brother, he spoke at length about the necessity of me returning to cinema as both an actor and a writer."

The actor-writer also remembers doubting himself before committing to Blessy, who adamantly wanted only him to do a major role in Bhramaram. "When I asked, 'Do I need to come back after giving up cinema?', his immediate and firm response was a 'Yes.' The creativity and love that shone in his eyes when he uttered that word left me with no choice but to say, 'Alright then.'"