Asif Ali-Vijayaraghavan starrer 'Kishkindha Kaandam' to stream on OTT

One of the most celebrated and discussed mainstream Malayalam movies of this year, Kishkindha Kandam, starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali and Vijayaraghavan in the lead roles, is finally gearing up for its streaming debut after a massively successful theatrical run.

The much-anticipated mystery thriller directed by Dinjith Ayyathan will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting from November 19.

Kishkindha Kandam was released on September 12, coinciding with this year's Onam season. It was produced on a reported budget of Rs 7 crore and ultimately grossed 10 times that amount at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 75.25 crore, marking it as one of the most successful titles in Asif Ali’s career and the ninth highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2024.

"Strange events unfold in a monkey-inhabited village, prompting a newlywed pair and forest officials to embark on a mission to uncover the root cause of the peculiar disturbances," reads the synopsis on IMDb.

On Monday, the makers took to social media to announce about the movie's OTT release. “Lost memories. Hidden secrets. Kishkindha Kandam will keep you guessing till the end,” Disney+ Hotstar posted on Instagram along with a poster of the movie.

Apart from the original Malayalam version, the movie will also be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

Additionally, the movie is set to be screened at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

An excerpt of our review by Vivek Santhosh reads, "Kishkindha Kaandam is masterful at keeping the audience guessing amid its emotional rollercoaster of a narrative, thanks to filmmaker Dinjith Ayyathan’s excellent craft and DoP Bahul Ramesh’s inventive screenplay."