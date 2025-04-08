Mammootty's 'Bazooka' to face off against Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan'

The Malayalam film industry is gearing up for an exciting showdown at the box office as Bazooka, starring Mammootty, is all set for release on April 10, going head-to-head with Mohanlal's blockbuster movie L2: Empuraan.
L2: Empuraan, released last month, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally. Now, the big question on everyone’s minds is whether Bazooka can replicate or even surpass that success. reported Filmibeat.
Bazooka is an action-packed thriller directed by debutant Deeno Dennis. The film has been generating significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the high-octane thrills it promises. Mammootty, a true megastar of Malayalam cinema, is riding high on the success of his recent films such as Bheeshma Parvam and Kannur Squad, which have been well-received by both critics and audiences alike. In Bazooka, Mammootty is joined by a strong ensemble cast that includes acclaimed Tamil actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who plays a pivotal role as Benjamin Joshua. The film also stars Siddharth Bharathan, Babu Antony, Hakkim Shajahan, Bhama Arun, Divya Pillai, and Spadikam George.
In comparison, L2: Empuraan benefits from the immense success of its predecessor, Lucifer, and the loyal fanbase that is eagerly awaiting its continuation. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan is part of a strong franchise that has already achieved massive success both in India and internationally. This gives L2: Empuraan a distinct advantage in terms of anticipation, as fans have been waiting to see the next chapter in the saga of the gangster-action thriller.
While L2: Empuraan has built a reputation through the Lucifer franchise, Bazooka is trying to carve out its own unique space in the industry. The film introduces a fresh concept under the direction of Deeno Dennis, a debutant, which could make it stand out in a crowded market. If the film delivers on its promises of intense action and a gripping storyline, it has the potential to attract a large audience, especially those looking for something new and exciting.
According to a report by Onmanorama, as for the box office, Bazooka is already showing impressive numbers in its pre-release phase. As of now, advance bookings have already netted Rs 33 lakh in Kerala alone, with bookings yet to open in major multiplex chains like PVR. The film’s total pre-release earnings have crossed Rs 1 crore globally, with Rs 44 lakh coming from international markets. These early figures indicate a strong opening, but the true test will come once the film hits theatres and audiences react to it.
One of the key factors that could determine the success of Bazooka is its ability to expand beyond the traditional Malayalam-speaking audience. L2: Empuraan has been designed as a pan-Indian film, with a multilingual release across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other languages. This wider appeal gives Empuraan a significant advantage in terms of box office reach. If Bazooka can also break through the regional boundaries and find success in these larger markets, it could pose a serious challenge to the dominance of Empuraan.
Ultimately, the success of both films will depend on a variety of factors, including audience reception, critical reviews, and word-of-mouth. While L2: Empuraan is already a box office juggernaut, Bazooka has the potential to shake things up if it lives up to its promises. With its star power, growing buzz, and strong pre-release numbers, Bazooka could give L2: Empuraan a run for its money.
As the first day of release draws near, all eyes will be on the box office figures to see if Bazooka can challenge the dominance of L2: Empuraan and make its mark as the next big hit in the industry.