Mammootty's 'Bazooka' to face off against Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan'

According to a report by Onmanorama, as for the box office, Bazooka is already showing impressive numbers in its pre-release phase. As of now, advance bookings have already netted Rs 33 lakh in Kerala alone, with bookings yet to open in major multiplex chains like PVR. The film’s total pre-release earnings have crossed Rs 1 crore globally, with Rs 44 lakh coming from international markets. These early figures indicate a strong opening, but the true test will come once the film hits theatres and audiences react to it.

One of the key factors that could determine the success of Bazooka is its ability to expand beyond the traditional Malayalam-speaking audience. L2: Empuraan has been designed as a pan-Indian film, with a multilingual release across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other languages. This wider appeal gives Empuraan a significant advantage in terms of box office reach. If Bazooka can also break through the regional boundaries and find success in these larger markets, it could pose a serious challenge to the dominance of Empuraan.

Ultimately, the success of both films will depend on a variety of factors, including audience reception, critical reviews, and word-of-mouth. While L2: Empuraan is already a box office juggernaut, Bazooka has the potential to shake things up if it lives up to its promises. With its star power, growing buzz, and strong pre-release numbers, Bazooka could give L2: Empuraan a run for its money.

As the first day of release draws near, all eyes will be on the box office figures to see if Bazooka can challenge the dominance of L2: Empuraan and make its mark as the next big hit in the industry.