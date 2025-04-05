'L2: Empuraan' becomes highest-grossing Malayalam film, surpasses 'Manjummel Boys'

KOCHI: Ten days after the release, the controversial Mohanlal-starrer film L2: Empuraan has become the highest-grossing film in the Malayalam film industry, surpassing the record set by Manjummel Boys, released last year.
“L2: Empuraan now reigns as the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema history," posted Ashirwad Cinemas on social media on Saturday. Manjummel Boys, starring Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi, became the first Malayalam film to enter the Rs 200-crore club in 70 days.
The makers of Empuraan also claimed that it became the first Malayalam film to hit the Rs 100 crore worldwide theatre share mark. Earlier, the film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, also set the record of becoming the first Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100-crore club within 48 hours of its release.
The film had triggered controversy last week after BJP leaders criticised it. Following this, the makers of Empuraan deleted 24 scenes, including changing the antagonist's name from Bajrangi to Baldev, removing the 'NIA' nameplate from the car, altering Hindu religious structures, and cutting a scene involving violence against a pregnant woman.
The total removal of 2.08 minutes from the film followed backlash from the Sangh Parivar, including the RSS, who claimed Empuraan depicted the 2002 Gujarat riots without showing the Godhra train burning incident that triggered the violence.
The makers of the Mohanlal-starrer movie also removed a thanks card to BJP MP and actor Suresh Gopi.
Following the release of the film, the BJP Thrissur District Committee member also approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi to immediately ban the screening of the film in theatres to prevent further controversy and avert potential communal unrest. However, the High Court refused to pass an interim order banning the screening.
The RSS mouthpiece Organiser targeted the film’s director, Prithviraj Sukumaran, labelling him the “voice of the anti-nationals”. The RSS mouthpiece also said that the film is "anti-Bharat and anti-Hindu" as it "undermines Bharat's nationhood, culture, constitution and democratic institutions."
Following the backlash, Mohanlal had expressed his regret for the "distress" caused, stating that his films do not intend to promote hatred toward any political ideology, organization, or religious group.
During the last two days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted search operations at the offices of Gokulam Group and the residence of its Chairman, Gokulam Gopalan and seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash. Gokulam Gopalan is the producer of the film. On Saturday, the director of the film was also slapped with a notice from the Income Tax Department.
Despite the controversy, the film continues its successful run. However, the film saw a noticeable decline in earnings over the previous four days, indicating a slight slowing in its box office momentum.
With stiff competition coming up this week, it remains to be seen whether L2: Empuraan can retain its top spot, or if one of these new films will steal the show.