'L2: Empuraan' becomes highest-grossing Malayalam film, surpasses 'Manjummel Boys'

The makers of Empuraan also claimed that it became the first Malayalam film to hit the Rs 100 crore worldwide theatre share mark. Earlier, the film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, also set the record of becoming the first Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100-crore club within 48 hours of its release.

The film had triggered controversy last week after BJP leaders criticised it. Following this, the makers of Empuraan deleted 24 scenes, including changing the antagonist's name from Bajrangi to Baldev, removing the 'NIA' nameplate from the car, altering Hindu religious structures, and cutting a scene involving violence against a pregnant woman.

The total removal of 2.08 minutes from the film followed backlash from the Sangh Parivar, including the RSS, who claimed Empuraan depicted the 2002 Gujarat riots without showing the Godhra train burning incident that triggered the violence.

The makers of the Mohanlal-starrer movie also removed a thanks card to BJP MP and actor Suresh Gopi.