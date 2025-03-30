RSS mouthpiece Organiser continues to attack 'Empuraan', says it is 'anti-Bharat and anti-Hindu'

KOCHI: Continuing its attack on the makers of 'Empuraan' film, Organiser, the RSS mouthpiece, on Sunday, said the film is "anti-Bharat and anti-Hindu" as it "undermines Bharat's nationhood, culture, constitution and democratic institutions."

The article titled 'Unmasking the anti-Hindu and anti-Bharat narrative in Malayalam film ‘Empuraan' in the Organiser also specifically targeted Prithviraj Sukumaran saying through his directorial choices the actor-turned-director "appears to use cinema as a medium of subversion".

"The first part, 'Lucifer', subtly introduced the idea that political parties in Bharat are mere puppets controlled by unseen foreign entities. The second part, 'Empuraan', takes this further by targeting India's investigative agencies, law enforcement, and judiciary -- institutions crucial to the nation's democratic framework. The message is clear: the audience is meant to distrust those entrusted with upholding justice," said the article. "Empuraan continues this trend, reinforcing the belief that the system is beyond redemption," the article reads.