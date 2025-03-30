RSS mouthpiece Organiser continues to attack 'Empuraan', says it is 'anti-Bharat and anti-Hindu'

KOCHI: Continuing its attack on the makers of 'Empuraan' film, Organiser, the RSS mouthpiece, on Sunday, said the film is "anti-Bharat and anti-Hindu" as it "undermines Bharat's nationhood, culture, constitution and democratic institutions."
The article titled 'Unmasking the anti-Hindu and anti-Bharat narrative in Malayalam film ‘Empuraan' in the Organiser also specifically targeted Prithviraj Sukumaran saying through his directorial choices the actor-turned-director "appears to use cinema as a medium of subversion".
"The first part, 'Lucifer', subtly introduced the idea that political parties in Bharat are mere puppets controlled by unseen foreign entities. The second part, 'Empuraan', takes this further by targeting India's investigative agencies, law enforcement, and judiciary -- institutions crucial to the nation's democratic framework. The message is clear: the audience is meant to distrust those entrusted with upholding justice," said the article. "Empuraan continues this trend, reinforcing the belief that the system is beyond redemption," the article reads.
Organiser said the film's plotline, steeped in layers of subtext, appears to follow a calculated pattern aimed at pushing an anti-national and anti-Hindu agenda. "This is not an isolated case but rather part of a longstanding ideological movement in the film industry in Kerala, led by actor-turned-director Prithviraj.
The 3-hour-long-film has sparked outrage for whitewashing Islamic terrorism while casting the Hindu community in a villainous role. "The Gujarat riots -- a tragic and complex chapter in Bharat's history -- are depicted with a slanted narrative, conveniently distorting facts to fit a divisive political discourse. More disturbingly, 'Empuraan' disregards the horrific massacre of 59 innocent Ram devotees in Godhra, trivialising their suffering while shifting blame elsewhere. The film revives painful memories but does so in a way that sows seeds of discord, undermining the nation's unity and its democratic institutions," Organiser said.
India's constitution upholds freedom of expression, but this liberty is not absolute. "..if the intent goes beyond critique and seeks to undermine the integrity and unity of the Indian nation, every patriotic citizen has the right to speak out against it. They will undoubtedly rise in strong opposition," the article said.
This is the third article published by the RSS mouthpiece in as many days against 'Empuraan'.