Empuraan row: Mohanlal issues apology for 'distress' caused, assures to remove controversial portions

KOCHI: Amid backlash from the Sangh Parivar, including the RSS, regarding Empuraan, Mohanlal, the lead actor in the film, expressed his regret for the "distress" caused, stating that his films do not intend to promote hatred toward any political ideology, organization, or religious group.

In a post on Facebook, Mohanlal said, “I have learned that some of my dear well-wishers have been deeply troubled by certain political and social themes in Empuraan. As an artist, it is my responsibility to ensure that none of my films spread animosity toward any political movement, ideology, or religious community. I sincerely regret the distress this has caused, and the Empuraan team and I fully acknowledge our responsibility in this matter. With this realization, we have collectively decided to remove such elements from the film,” Mohanlal wrote.