Empuraan row: Mohanlal issues apology for 'distress' caused, assures to remove controversial portions

KOCHI: Amid backlash from the Sangh Parivar, including the RSS, regarding Empuraan, Mohanlal, the lead actor in the film, expressed his regret for the "distress" caused, stating that his films do not intend to promote hatred toward any political ideology, organization, or religious group.
In a post on Facebook, Mohanlal said, “I have learned that some of my dear well-wishers have been deeply troubled by certain political and social themes in Empuraan. As an artist, it is my responsibility to ensure that none of my films spread animosity toward any political movement, ideology, or religious community. I sincerely regret the distress this has caused, and the Empuraan team and I fully acknowledge our responsibility in this matter. With this realization, we have collectively decided to remove such elements from the film,” Mohanlal wrote.
Reflecting on his decades-long career, the veteran actor emphasized his bond with his audience. “For the past 40 years, I have lived my cinematic life as one among you. Your love and trust are my greatest strengths, and beyond that, there is no Mohanlal,” he said.
The statement comes amid growing discussions regarding Empuraan’s narrative choices, with Mohanlal and his team taking proactive steps to address the concerns raised by certain sections of the audience.
Following the controversy, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed film's producers had decided to make 17 cuts, including scenes showing violence against women and riots, in the three-hour-long film.
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan has faced intense criticism from Hindutva groups, who have accused the film of maligning their ideology and promoting an allegedly "anti-national" agenda.
Earlier, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said that he would not watch the much-anticipated Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, asserting that any film which distorts the truth to craft its narrative is destined to fail.
Chandrasekhar said, “I have come to know that the makers themselves have made 17 amendments to the movie and that it is undergoing re-censorship,” he said.
He said, “A movie should be watched as a movie; it cannot be viewed as history. Moreover, any movie that tries to construct its story by distorting the truth is bound to fail. So, will I watch this sequel to Lucifer?
No. Am I disappointed by this type of filmmaking? Yes,” Chandrasekhar added.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the 'hate campaign' launched by the Sangh Parivar against the cast and crew of the Malayalam movie Empuraan.
He expressed concern over the 'atmosphere of fear' created by right-wing groups.
In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister shared that he had watched Empuraan, which is poised to elevate the Malayalam film industry. This comes at a time when the movie's makers are facing attacks from the Sangh Parivar. He stated that the right-wing groups were angered by references in the movie to one of the worst genocides the country has witnessed.
Pinarayi also pointed out that the producers of Empuraan had been forced to make cuts and submit the movie for re-censorship. He emphasised that it is not befitting of a democracy for artists to be attacked by fundamentalists simply for taking a stand against communalism or for portraying its horrors.
Describing attempts to destroy or ban artistic works as the 'latest manifestation of fascism,' the Chief Minister urged the state, which upholds secular and democratic values, to unite in raising its voice against such groups.