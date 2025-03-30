Kerala BJP chief says 'disappointed with Empuraan, won't watch it'

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said that he would not watch the much-anticipated Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, asserting that any film which distorts the truth to craft its narrative is destined to fail.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan has faced intense criticism from Hindutva groups, who have accused the film of maligning their ideology and promoting an allegedly "anti-national" agenda.

Chandrasekhar, who had initially shared a positive message about the film’s release on Thursday, writing, “Best wishes, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and team! Look forward to watching and enjoying Empuraan one of these days,” was met with a flood of negative reactions on his social media platforms.

This growing backlash prompted the BJP leader to revise his opinion on Sunday, stating in a Facebook post: “I had watched Lucifer and liked it. When I heard Empuraan was a sequel to Lucifer, I had expressed my intention to watch it."