Kerala BJP chief says 'disappointed with Empuraan, won't watch it'

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said that he would not watch the much-anticipated Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, asserting that any film which distorts the truth to craft its narrative is destined to fail.
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan has faced intense criticism from Hindutva groups, who have accused the film of maligning their ideology and promoting an allegedly "anti-national" agenda.
Chandrasekhar, who had initially shared a positive message about the film’s release on Thursday, writing, “Best wishes, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and team! Look forward to watching and enjoying Empuraan one of these days,” was met with a flood of negative reactions on his social media platforms.
This growing backlash prompted the BJP leader to revise his opinion on Sunday, stating in a Facebook post: “I had watched Lucifer and liked it. When I heard Empuraan was a sequel to Lucifer, I had expressed my intention to watch it."
However, Chandrasekhar explained that after learning of the filmmakers’ decision to make 17 amendments to the movie, which is now undergoing re-censorship, he felt compelled to reconsider.
“I have come to know that the makers themselves have made 17 amendments to the movie and that it is undergoing re-censorship,” he said.
He said, “A movie should be watched as a movie; it cannot be viewed as history. Moreover, any movie that tries to construct its story by distorting the truth is bound to fail. So, will I watch this sequel to Lucifer?
No. Am I disappointed by this type of filmmaking? Yes,” Chandrasekhar added.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, undeterred by the criticism, attended a screening of the film with his family at a multiplex in the city on Saturday night.
The film, which is the second part of the planned Lucifer trilogy by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has sparked a fierce debate over its critique of right-wing politics and subtle references to the Gujarat riots.
On its opening day, the film attracted strong condemnation from Sangh Parivar affiliates, while Congress and a segment of the Left hailed the film for portraying right-wing politics as the “villain.”