'Marco 2' dropped, confirms Unni Mukundan citing negativity around the project

Actor Unni Mukundan has confirmed that the sequel to Marco will not go ahead, citing the negative reception surrounding the project. In response to a query on Instagram regarding the status of Marco 2, Unni wrote: “Bro, apologies but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers.”
Marco, a 2024 Malayalam action thriller directed by Haneef Adeni, was a spin-off from the 2019 film Mikhael, with Unni reprising his role as the violent gangster Marco. The film followed the rise of Marco within the powerful Adat family, a key player in Kerala’s gold mafia. Though it emerged as a major commercial success, reportedly grossing over Rs 100 crore globally and becoming the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film to date, the film drew sharp criticism for its excessive violence and thin narrative.
The controversy intensified when Nadeem Thufail T, Regional Officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), urged the CBFC chairperson to request central government intervention to stop the film from being released on OTT platforms. The CBFC also denied the film's satellite rights for television broadcast, citing its unsuitability for a family audience due to extreme violence. Despite this, Marco is currently streaming on SonyLIV. The film’s producer, Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainment, responded to the backlash by announcing that his future projects would not feature the same level of brutality. Shareef defended Marco as a work of fiction intended for adult viewers, stating that marketing it as “The Most Violent Film” was meant to be transparent rather than provocative.
The debate around Marco forms part of a wider conversation about the influence of violent films on young audiences in Kerala. The issue gained further attention after a student’s murder prompted discussions in the state assembly. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, citing a police report, warned that films like Aavesham had inspired some students to associate with gangster-like behaviour.
