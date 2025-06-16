'Marco 2' dropped, confirms Unni Mukundan citing negativity around the project

Actor Unni Mukundan has confirmed that the sequel to Marco will not go ahead, citing the negative reception surrounding the project. In response to a query on Instagram regarding the status of Marco 2, Unni wrote: “Bro, apologies but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers.”

Marco, a 2024 Malayalam action thriller directed by Haneef Adeni, was a spin-off from the 2019 film Mikhael, with Unni reprising his role as the violent gangster Marco. The film followed the rise of Marco within the powerful Adat family, a key player in Kerala’s gold mafia. Though it emerged as a major commercial success, reportedly grossing over Rs 100 crore globally and becoming the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film to date, the film drew sharp criticism for its excessive violence and thin narrative.