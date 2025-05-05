Pirated copy of 'Thudarum' screened on tourist bus, producer to take legal action

A pirated copy of the film Thudarum was found being shown on a tourist bus travelling from Malappuram to Vagamon. A student who was on the trip recorded the incident and sent the video to actor Binu Pappu via Facebook.

Producer M Renjith has said that legal action will be taken against those responsible for this illegal screening. reported Onmanorama

Meanwhile, Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy, has become a box office hit, entering the Rs 100 crore club on its sixth day in cinemas. This is Mohanlal’s second film this year, after Empuraan, to achieve this milestone. The film is his 360th project and also stars Shobana in a leading role.