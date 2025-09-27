Dulquer Salmaan announces 'Lokah Chapter 2' with Tovino Thomas

Even as Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues its dream run at the box office, Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer films has released a new promo, teasing what's in store for chapter 2. In the three-minute-long video featuring Tovino Thomas as Michael/Chathan and Dulquer Salmaan as Charlie/Odiyan, the makers have confirmed that the former will headline Lokah's sequel, which will once again see Dominic Arun directing and Wayfarer films producing.

In the promo, the duo are discussing their characters in a fun conversation. When Charlie describes Michael as a "boring", the latter disagrees with it and says he is a fun guy, and that he and his 389 brothers' basic trait is drinking alcohol. Chathan then points to the 'They live among us' book, mentioning how the first chapter was about Kalliyankattu Neeli and shared that the second part will be on him. When he probes Charlie if he would come in case of any help, he rejects, stating he wouldn't want to interfere in Chathan's family issues. After a small disagreement, Michael says he would bring Charlie even if he doesn't want to come. The video ends with a sketch of Tovino Thomas' character stuck with his brothers who are seemingly turning against each other.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra starred Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead. Kalyani Priyadarshan played Chandra aka Kalliyankattu Neeli. The film, which received critical and commercial acclaim since its release on August 28, has earned over Rs 270 crores worldwide, a new benchmark for Malayalam cinema. It also stars Sandy, Arun Kurian and Chandu Salim Kumar.