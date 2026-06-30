Kerala court orders to register case against actor Tini Tom over Ansiba's complaint

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on Tuesday ordered the police to register a case against actor Tini Tom on a complaint filed by actor and former joint secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Ansiba Hasan.

The court issued the order after considering a petition filed by Ansiba challenging the police's decision not to register a case based on her complaint.

Ansiba had alleged that Tini Tom had personally abused and defamed her by referring to her as a "jihadi" and accusing her of engaging in religious conversion. She had initially submitted the complaint to the Chief Minister, following which it was forwarded to the Director General of Police (DGP). The DGP directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to conduct an inquiry.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police recorded the statements of both Ansiba and Tini Tom. The Kadavanthra police later submitted a report to the ACP stating that there was insufficient evidence to initiate legal proceedings. The report also noted that the allegations in the complaint were based on hearsay and, therefore, did not warrant the registration of a case.

However, after examining the police report and Ansiba's petition, the court rejected the police's conclusion and directed that a case be registered against Tini Tom.