'Hondisi Bareyiri' review: A youthful entertainer that kindles nostalgia and unearths grim realities

Days spent in college are some of the memorable moments in an individual’s life.

Hondisi Bareyiri

By A Sharadhaa
Although the subject has been tried and tested, debutant director Ramenahalli Jagannath narrates a story of friends with both resilience and emotional vulnerability.  He successfully weaves the mixed emotions into a tale that is at times real and applaudable.

The story revolves around a bunch of students at an engineering college in Davangere. The entire first half explores various elements of college life -- new friends, roommates, love, quarrels,  and ragging.  The bunch in focus includes Kumar (a)Kummi (Shri), Ranjith (Naveen Shankar), Jagan (Praveen Tej), Tiger Soma (Anirudh Acharya), and Saniha (Aishani Shetty), each one representing unique traits. The second half is where things get serious and trace their lives after college. The director ends the movie with the message to live life as it comes and accept it wholeheartedly but leaves us with a disturbing climax.

‘Gultoo fame actor Naveen Shankar, who plays the role of a loner gets into the character well and is a highlight of the film. Praveen Tej also has an interesting character to play, and he has handled it smartly. Shri, Aishani Shetty, Archana Jois, Hanumanthe Gowda Archana Kottige, Samyukta Hornad, Bhavana Rao, Sudha Narasimha Raju, Dharmendra Aras, Avinash Shathmarshan, have given life to their respective characters. Anirudh Acharya keeps the light-heartedness alive throughout the film, and his comic timing is good.  

Ramenahalli has managed to blend the various elements of college life smartly, all the while making it relatable. Even though the film has an ensemble cast, the presence of every actor is important and adds value to the story. Joining the director in creating this beautiful film are Prashanth Rajappa and Masti, who have penned memorable lines.

With eight songs, and lyrics to six songs penned by the director, the film also becomes a musical for Jose Costa’s compositions. The songs individually add value to the story.  The background score rightly sets the mood, and certain moments are beautifully captured by cinematographer Shanthi Sagar. Overall, Hondisi Bareyiri kindles nostalgic moments and makes for a feel-good film that can be enjoyed with friends and family.

Hondisi Bareyiri
Director: Ramenahalli Jagannath
Cast:  Praveen Tej, Naveen Shankar, Shri, Aishani Shetty, and Anirudh Acharya
Rating: 3/5

