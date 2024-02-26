'Matysagandha' film review: This cop crime drama makes for a decent watch

Pruthvi Ambaar, noted for his charming depictions as the lover boy in Dia and as the boy-next-door in films like Dooradarshana, Juni, or in his latest outing, For Regn, makes his mark as an action hero for the first time with Matsyagandha. In this film, the actor evolves out of his comfort zone to portray a spirited young police officer who confronts the monotony of a rather dreary workplace.
Apart from Pruthvi's acting, the other elements that immediately grab our attention at the beginning are the stunning coastal vistas, the serene melodies of the sea, and the lively ambience created by the presence of fishermen and their catch. However, the highlight of the film is Prashanth Siddi's mesmerising background score and the songs. While Prashanth is well known for his acting, he makes an impressive debut as a music composer with Matsyagandha.
Enter the rustic world of the Tonka police station, nestled in a sleepy rural expanse where cases are as scarce as a summer breeze. Few officers dare to serve in this forgotten corner, longing for transfers to more bustling locales. Amidst this backdrop, Param (Pruthvi Ambaar), who steps in as station-in-charge, is hungry for a breakthrough to shake off the monotony and make a name for himself.
His aspirations seem within reach when he stumbles upon a clandestine drug smuggling operation, which ingeniously uses the local fishery as a cover. Suddenly, Param's ambitions soar, visions of quick riches and dreams of a Dubai escape dance in his mind, something that occurs to his subordinate as well. But fate has other plans as the seized drugs inexplicably vanish, leaving Param and his subordinate with a single chance to redeem themselves.
Warned by his superiors and driven by determination, Param sets out on a relentless pursuit to unmask the elusive mastermind behind the drug ring, the notorious Joint Ravi (Saurav Lokesh). In a desperate bid for assistance, Param turns to the former gangster, Michael Alexander D'Souza (Sharath Lohitashwa), whose aid comes at a price. As the stakes rise and the tension mounts, Param's quest for justice takes a turn. Will he secure the help he needs to bring down the elusive culprit, or will he find himself tangled in a web of deceit and betrayal?
And even if he succeeds in dismantling the operation, will he ever recover the lost drugs? With the director dropping a hint of a sequel, the story of Param's relentless pursuit is far from over. In his lastest outing, director, Devaraj Poojary opts for a rare title and unique elements. However, in his straightforward narrative style, he doesn't play coy with the audience, opting instead to call a spade a spade. While this approach may lack the element of surprise, it ensures a refreshing honesty throughout the film.
Despite the film's attractive title, Matsyagandha, the justification for it turns out to be surprisingly simplistic. Even the discovery of the drug in the kitchen feels like a giveaway rather than a revelation. However, despite these odd directorial choices, Devaraj excels in the way he handles every character. Each character is brought to life with a different shade, offering a refreshing departure from their usual portrayals.
Director Devaraj's decision to prioritize the cat-and-mouse dynamics within the Tonka Police Station confines Pruthvi Ambaar's character at the centre of the narrative. As Param, the tough cop navigating through a complex web of challenges and adversaries, Pruthvi exudes authority and determination, capturing the nuances of his character's journey.
The film subtly hints at Param's personal life, offering glimpses of his fiance. However, Param's unwavering dedication to his work takes precedence over his readiness for marriage.
From Pruthvi Ambaar's portrayal as a hot-headed cop to Saurav Lokesh and Sharath Lohitshwa, the ensemble cast also includes a few theatre artists, bringing their best performances. Devaraj's discerning eye for talent extends beyond the lead actors to the supporting cast like Nagaraj Byndoor, and Mime Ramadas among other actors infusing the narrative with a breath of fresh air through new faces and interesting roles.
Matsyagandha does not bank on intricate plot twists, but it relies on its well-developed characters and performances. For those eager to witness Pruthvi Ambaar's transformation and experience, Prashanth Siddhi's musical compositions amid the breathtaking coastal scenery, this film makes for a decent experience in theatres.
Matysagandha
Director: Devaraj Poojary
Cast: Pruthvi Ambaar, Prashanth Siddi, Saurav Lokesh, and Sharath Lohitaswa
Rating: 3/5