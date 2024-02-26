'Matysagandha' film review: This cop crime drama makes for a decent watch

Pruthvi Ambaar, noted for his charming depictions as the lover boy in Dia and as the boy-next-door in films like Dooradarshana, Juni, or in his latest outing, For Regn, makes his mark as an action hero for the first time with Matsyagandha. In this film, the actor evolves out of his comfort zone to portray a spirited young police officer who confronts the monotony of a rather dreary workplace.

Apart from Pruthvi's acting, the other elements that immediately grab our attention at the beginning are the stunning coastal vistas, the serene melodies of the sea, and the lively ambience created by the presence of fishermen and their catch. However, the highlight of the film is Prashanth Siddi's mesmerising background score and the songs. While Prashanth is well known for his acting, he makes an impressive debut as a music composer with Matsyagandha.

Enter the rustic world of the Tonka police station, nestled in a sleepy rural expanse where cases are as scarce as a summer breeze. Few officers dare to serve in this forgotten corner, longing for transfers to more bustling locales. Amidst this backdrop, Param (Pruthvi Ambaar), who steps in as station-in-charge, is hungry for a breakthrough to shake off the monotony and make a name for himself.

His aspirations seem within reach when he stumbles upon a clandestine drug smuggling operation, which ingeniously uses the local fishery as a cover. Suddenly, Param's ambitions soar, visions of quick riches and dreams of a Dubai escape dance in his mind, something that occurs to his subordinate as well. But fate has other plans as the seized drugs inexplicably vanish, leaving Param and his subordinate with a single chance to redeem themselves.

Warned by his superiors and driven by determination, Param sets out on a relentless pursuit to unmask the elusive mastermind behind the drug ring, the notorious Joint Ravi (Saurav Lokesh). In a desperate bid for assistance, Param turns to the former gangster, Michael Alexander D'Souza (Sharath Lohitashwa), whose aid comes at a price. As the stakes rise and the tension mounts, Param's quest for justice takes a turn. Will he secure the help he needs to bring down the elusive culprit, or will he find himself tangled in a web of deceit and betrayal?