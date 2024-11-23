'Sookshmadarshini' movie review: Intelligent writing and clever casting elevate this thriller

In the now viral promo videos of Sooskhmadarshini, we can see Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph constantly trying to outsmart each other with counter-jokes and witty one-liners. The two are almost in a similar vein in the film but on a much more serious note. The narrative is driven by a thrilling cat-and-mouse game between their characters Manuel and Priyadarshini, who live a stone’s throw away.
Manuel is the cat here, who slyly carries out all his sneaky activities during the night. Cats are known to be fiercely territorial—Manuel is shown repeatedly shooing away a cat. In the end, the camera focuses on the same cat after what seems like its winning moment. Priya, on the other hand, is social, intelligent, and even agile enough to climb onto the second floor... just like a mouse. Oh, and the extremely sensitive sense of smelling Manuel’s foul play.
Director MC picks a semi-urban neighbourhood to narrate this mystery tale, but with a refreshing treatment. In this friendly neighborhood, the prime focus is on Priya, who lives with her husband (Deepak Parambol) and daughter. Priya is a peculiar character, whose traits are depicted organically, without wasting much time.
We first get a glimpse of her sharp brain when she nonchalantly catches her husband lying about spilling milk and later with how she retrieves her nosepin from the kitchen sink using a double tape. She is also sly and competitive, as conveyed in her introduction scene when she fabricates a fake experience certificate to secure the same job as her neighbour. These scenes are vital in sketching Priya, from whose perspective the narrative unfolds.
When Manuel and his mother (Manohari Joy) move in next door, Priya is initially excited about their new neighbours, but soon grows increasingly suspicious about him. Trust Basil to pull off a crooked guy’s role. He has done that quite effectively in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Nunakkuzhi and Ajayante Randam Moshanam, yet manages to make Manuel stand out with able support from the writing. It’s not a character whose true colours are exposed as some ‘twist’.
We know there’s something wrong about this guy from the beginning, but the writing still keeps us guessing what he’s plotting. Basil also employs his innate charm to good effect when he casually flirts with a single mother. Interestingly, the pickup line used here, “Never apologise for being a strong woman” could be later seen as a quote on another prominent character’s Instagram profile. The film is rich with such details, tempting a more attentive rewatch.
The basic idea of constantly observing a suspicious neighbour seems to be borrowed from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film Rear Window, but the writers (Libin TB and Athul Ramachandran) have smartly adapted it to a local setting. For all the complaints about the male gaze, Sooskhmadarshini is literally about the female gaze (pun intended). It’s an interesting take on voyeurism.
Priya is indeed a nosy neighbour, but her obsessive curiosity is for a cause here. Manuel’s every next step happens under her vigilant watch, but it is also not entirely convincing how the seeds of doubt are sown so deeply in her. Though it’s spelled out during a conversation with her friends, there doesn’t seem to be enough reason for her to suspect him so relentlessly.
But Nazriya still makes up with her inquisitive approach. Despite the character having shades of her real bubbly self, the actor is most impressive when the story turns serious, riding on her shoulders to solve the mystery. She ably brings out the character’s curiosities, confusions, and importantly, the persistence to find out the truth.
Sookshmadarshini also works well with some clever casting choices. Sidharth Bharathan plays an interesting character as Manuel’s partner-in-crime. While he considers himself to be some evil genius, he is clearly not and the exchanges between him and Basil are hilarious. Similarly delightful are the fun moments between the girl gang, comprising Nazriya, Akhila Bhargavan, and Pooja Mohanraj. Merin Philip also manages to make a mark, despite her character being underdeveloped.
Sookshmadarshini’s screenplay doesn’t rely on instant highs but proceeds seamlessly with its focus on simple logic and negating glaring loopholes. While there’s enough drama and thrills in the writing, Christo Xavier’s music doesn’t always let us absorb the mood organically. What happens often is his score, though apt, overpowers the narrative, suggesting something dramatic is about to happen even before we can perceive it. Interestingly, there’s also a particular composition, which reminds heavily of the signature score from Drishyam. It must have been unintentional, but this familiar music fits well as it only elevates Priya’s intelligence.
Backed by brilliant writing and clever casting choices, MC crafts a thoroughly engaging experience. With this, the director also announces himself as a talent to watch out for.
Film: Sooskhmadarshini
Director: MC
Cast: Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph, Manohari Joy, Sidharth Bharathan, Akhila Bhargavan, Deepak Parambol, Pooja Mohanraj
Rating : 3.5/5 stars