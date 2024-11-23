'Sookshmadarshini' movie review: Intelligent writing and clever casting elevate this thriller

In the now viral promo videos of Sooskhmadarshini, we can see Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph constantly trying to outsmart each other with counter-jokes and witty one-liners. The two are almost in a similar vein in the film but on a much more serious note. The narrative is driven by a thrilling cat-and-mouse game between their characters Manuel and Priyadarshini, who live a stone’s throw away.

Manuel is the cat here, who slyly carries out all his sneaky activities during the night. Cats are known to be fiercely territorial—Manuel is shown repeatedly shooing away a cat. In the end, the camera focuses on the same cat after what seems like its winning moment. Priya, on the other hand, is social, intelligent, and even agile enough to climb onto the second floor... just like a mouse. Oh, and the extremely sensitive sense of smelling Manuel’s foul play.

Director MC picks a semi-urban neighbourhood to narrate this mystery tale, but with a refreshing treatment. In this friendly neighborhood, the prime focus is on Priya, who lives with her husband (Deepak Parambol) and daughter. Priya is a peculiar character, whose traits are depicted organically, without wasting much time.

We first get a glimpse of her sharp brain when she nonchalantly catches her husband lying about spilling milk and later with how she retrieves her nosepin from the kitchen sink using a double tape. She is also sly and competitive, as conveyed in her introduction scene when she fabricates a fake experience certificate to secure the same job as her neighbour. These scenes are vital in sketching Priya, from whose perspective the narrative unfolds.