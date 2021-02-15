STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maintain dignity in public spaces and social media, actor Ajith Kumar tells fans. Full statement here

The delay over updates of Ajith Kumar's next movie 'Valimai' has been a point of frustration for the star's fans for the past few months. 

Published: 15th February 2021

Ajith Kumar

Actor Ajith Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The moments when actor Ajith Kumar decided to send a statement to his fans in the last 10 years have been few and far between. Monday yielded one of those.

The delay over updates of Thala's next movie 'Valimai' has been a point of frustration for the star's fans for the past few months. 

With his unrelenting fans pressing for an official word, Ajith Kumar finally said, "As announced earlier, news regarding the film will come at the right time. The time for the same will be decided by myself along with the producer. Until then, wait patiently."

With the last update of the film coming more than a year ago, fans were disappointed with the team's decision to prolong the release of the first look further. On the other hand, the team was keener on canning all the footage before beginning the announcements. 

Ajith told everyone to be patient. He also expressed his unhappiness at the way in which "over the past few days, in the name of my fans, some have asked for 'Valimai' updates at government, political, sports, and other events to my regret."

A few hours before this statement, 'Valimai' movie producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that work on 'Valimai' first look has begun and will be out soon. He also asked fans to bear with the team keeping the best interest of the film.

The translation of what Ajith had to say is below:

To my true fans who shower abundant love on me and my films without any expectations, and to the people, my heartfelt greetings.

Over the past few days, in the name of my fans, some have asked for 'Valimai' updates at government, political, sports, and other events to my regret. As announced earlier, news regarding the film will come at the right time. The time for the same will be decided by myself along with the producer. Until then, wait patiently. Cinema is entertainment for you while cinema to me is a profession. The decision I make will involve my profession and the goodwill of society. Only our actions will increase our respect in society.

I ask fans to keep this in heart and to show dignity and discipline in public spaces and social media. I believe people with real affection towards me will understand this and act accordingly.

Thank you,
With love,
Ajith Kumar 

Earlier, during the ongoing second Test between India and England, taking place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, England all-rounder Moeen Ali was in for a surprise when one of the fans near the boundary asked him about the movie. 

The movie is directed by H Vinoth has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Nirav Shah. The team has previously worked together in the 2019 hit film 'Nerkonda Paarvai', the Tamil remake of 'Pink'.

