Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay-starrer 'Leo' to have digital premiere on Netflix

The film opened to mixed reviews but emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 with over Rs 500 crore in worldwide box office collection.

Published: 20th November 2023 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay at the success meet of 'Leo'.

Actor Vijay at the success meet of 'Leo'. (Cinema Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tamil action thriller "Leo", starring Vijay, will be available to Netflix subscribers abroad from November 28, following its India digital premiere on November 24.

The South India arm of Netflix made the announcement on its official X page.

"The wait is finally over!! We have some Bloody Sweet news for you. Naa Ready! Are you? #Leo is coming to Netflix on 24th Nov in India and 28th Nov Globally in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi," the streamer said in the post on Monday.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, "Leo" was released in cinema halls on October 19.

ALSO READ | Actor Vijay at 'Leo' success meet: 'You, the people, are the kings and I am your Thalapathi'

The film opened to mixed reviews but emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 with over Rs 500 crore in worldwide box office collection.

It also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leo Vijay Netflix November 24

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp