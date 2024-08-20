AR Rahman's snub takes the sheen away from other wins: Blessy

Director Blessy’s Aaudjeevitham was honoured with nine awards, including the jury’s special mention for acting, at the recently announced 54th Kerala State Film Awards. While Blessy won the awards for best director and screenplay, Prithviraj Sukumaran was chosen as the best actor. Speaking with us after the awards sweep, Blessy sounded proud of his team and the recognition for their efforts.

“We always worked towards delivering the best and after seeing the final output, I knew the film deserved the awards. The biggest award is still the acceptance from the general public. Even after the release on Netflix, people from various parts of the world continue to watch and appreciate it.”

Though all the nine awards will be memorable for him, Blessy said it’s the jury’s special mention for KR Gokul that brought him the most joy. Aadujeevitham had Gokul in the role of Hakkim, who along with Prithviraj’s Najeeb, gets trapped in Saudi Arabian deserts, where they are forced into slavery.

“Gokul’s win is truly heartening because he sacrificed a lot, including his education for the film. Despite not being a professional artist, he dedicated himself completely like Prithviraj.”

Aadujeevitham, an adaptation of Benyamin’s bestselling novel of the same name, endured multiple obstacles during its 16-year-long arduous journey. One among them was the challenge of bringing such a hugely popular novel to the screen, which is why Blessy feels it’s a huge validation to win the award for best-adapted screenplay.

The director, who has earlier won the best screenplay award for Thanmathra (2005), said, “Screenplay is the inception point of it all and during this period, you’re all alone. While adapting a literary work, you’re supposed to make many crucial decisions, including what to include and omit. It’s not easy when the novel is also such a hugely popular one.”