Madras High Court raps Aarti and Ravi Mohan over online acrimony

The Madras High Court has intervened to halt the ugly spat between actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti on social media.
The bench led by Justice GR Swaminathan to Ravi's prayer seeking a gag order against Aarti for issuing statements that tampered with his reputation ruled that both parties should not engage in an online spat and let the family court decide on this matter. Ravi and Aarti were asked to pull down all their statements against each other from their social media pages.
During the last hearing in the Chennai Family Welfare Court, Aarti Ravi sought an alimony of Rs 40 lakh. The court posted the hearing for June 12, asking Ravi to file his response.
After having officially issued a statement last September that they have mutually agreed to part ways, a row kicked off recently after Ravi Mohan was spotted with his singer-friend Keneeshaa Francis at a wedding. This incident set off a 'statement war' between Aarti and Ravi, as the former launched salvos against her husband with oblique reference to the singer having come in the way of her marriage.