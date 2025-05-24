Madras High Court raps Aarti and Ravi Mohan over online acrimony

The Madras High Court has intervened to halt the ugly spat between actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti on social media.

The bench led by Justice GR Swaminathan to Ravi's prayer seeking a gag order against Aarti for issuing statements that tampered with his reputation ruled that both parties should not engage in an online spat and let the family court decide on this matter. Ravi and Aarti were asked to pull down all their statements against each other from their social media pages.