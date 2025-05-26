Keneeshaa Francis takes legal action after rape and death threats amid Ravi Mohan divorce row

Singer Keneeshaa Francis has taken legal action after receiving rape threats, death threats, and abusive messages on social media. The harassment follows rumours of her relationship with actor Ravi Mohan, who is currently in a legal battle with his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, over divorce and alimony.
On Sunday, Keneeshaa shared a legal statement on Instagram, highlighting the online abuse she has faced. “These acts amount to direct violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including Section 75 (sexual harassment), Section 351 (criminal intimidation), and Section 356 (defamation),” the statement read. It also mentioned breaches of the Information Technology Act, 2000, such as Section 66E, Section 67, and Section 67A, which deal with privacy violations and the sharing of obscene content online.
The statement added that the threats and messages had caused her “psychological injury and reputational harm,” and that screenshots of the abuse would be used in court.
Posting the legal notice on Instagram, Keneeshaa wrote: “To all offenders: Cease and desist notice from Keneeshaa’s legal team.”
Keneeshaa has been targeted online since Ravi Mohan formerly known as Jayam Ravi announced his separation from Aarti in September last year, ending a 15-year marriage. The situation escalated after Ravi and Keneeshaa were seen together at a high-profile wedding in Chennai recently.
Earlier this month, both Ravi and Aarti filed separate petitions in court. Ravi requested that Aarti’s plea for cohabitation be rejected, while Aarti sought Rs 40 lakh per month as alimony. The Family Court has adjourned the case until 12 June, advising both parties to reconsider their decisions.
Ravi, who is the son of film editor A Mohan, is known for his roles in films like Jayam, Daas, Peranmai, Romeo Juliet, and Siren. Aarti, daughter of producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, shares two sons, Aarav and Ayaan, with the actor.