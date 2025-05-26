Keneeshaa Francis takes legal action after rape and death threats amid Ravi Mohan divorce row

Singer Keneeshaa Francis has taken legal action after receiving rape threats, death threats, and abusive messages on social media. The harassment follows rumours of her relationship with actor Ravi Mohan, who is currently in a legal battle with his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, over divorce and alimony.

On Sunday, Keneeshaa shared a legal statement on Instagram, highlighting the online abuse she has faced. “These acts amount to direct violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including Section 75 (sexual harassment), Section 351 (criminal intimidation), and Section 356 (defamation),” the statement read. It also mentioned breaches of the Information Technology Act, 2000, such as Section 66E, Section 67, and Section 67A, which deal with privacy violations and the sharing of obscene content online.