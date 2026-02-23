Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika officially confirm marriage, call it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’

After months of speculation, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially confirmed their marriage, now naming it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. While reports about their engagement surfaced in October last year, the couple maintained silence until now, choosing to reveal the news in their own heartfelt way.
Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to share an emotional note dedicated to fans, officially announcing the wedding and its unique name. Rashmika Mandanna echoed the same message on her social media, making the announcement even more special for their followers.
In his post, Vijay wrote, “Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us VIROSH. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to call it The Wedding of VIROSH. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love.”
The couple clarified that the name VIROSH was not inspired by wedding planners or family traditions, but by their fans. Years ago, admirers lovingly merged their names into a single identity, which gradually became a symbol of affection and connection. What began as a fan-coined term has now found its place in one of the most important moments of their lives.
By naming their wedding after a fan-created identity, Vijay and Rashmika have ensured that their supporters are not just spectators, but an integral part of the celebration. The gesture reflects their belief that this milestone belongs as much to the people who stood by them as it does to them.
Sharing the same message once again, the couple emphasized that The Wedding of VIROSH is a tribute to love, loyalty, memories, and years of unwavering fan support — turning a deeply personal ceremony into a shared celebration that resonates far beyond the wedding itself.