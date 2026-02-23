Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika officially confirm marriage, call it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’

In his post, Vijay wrote, “Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us VIROSH. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to call it The Wedding of VIROSH. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love.”

The couple clarified that the name VIROSH was not inspired by wedding planners or family traditions, but by their fans. Years ago, admirers lovingly merged their names into a single identity, which gradually became a symbol of affection and connection. What began as a fan-coined term has now found its place in one of the most important moments of their lives.