Understanding the creamy layer verdict Dalits are upset about

Dalit and Adivasi organisations last week went on protest against a Supreme Court ruling allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for better percolation of reservations for the deprived among them, and keeping the SC/ST creamy layer out of the quota ambit.

The agitation was held despite the government assuring that the creamy layer part of the verdict will not be implemented. SC/ST reservation is such a hot potato that no one with any sense of political survival would want to go anywhere near disturbing it. The ruling BJP burnt its fingers in the run up to the general elections this year, as its loose cannon in Karnataka, Anantkumar Hegde, tried to justify the party's 400-paar pitch, saying it needed that many to change the Constitution to purge it of the distortions introduced by the Congress. Though the BJP promptly disowned his statement, the Opposition cited it as evidence of the ruling party's ulterior motive of doing away with the quota system. The result: Dalits moved away from the BJP in UP and the party lost its simple majority in the Lok Sabha.

Days after the court's verdict on August 1, Union minister Chirag Paswan said his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will file an appeal against the ruling. He pointed out that the Dalit quota was not just on account of social backwardness but due to the historic injustice of untouchability faced by the community, adding the verdict had failed to factor it in.

Fact check

But a quick fact check showed that the 6:1 judgment was very much alive to the scourge of untouchability. In fact, there were over 56 iterations of the word untouchability across the verdict, including in the footnotes. For example, paragraph 101 of the majority verdict authored by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud says, "The castes which are included within the Other Backward Class suffer from a certain degree of comparable backwardness but the form of social backwardness amongst them may vary. As opposed to this position, the Scheduled Castes suffer from a common form of social backwardness through untouchability."