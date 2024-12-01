Explained: Is ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu enforceable?

When the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes recently, the top of the mind question was whether they were enforceable.

Israel is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the ICC that outlines the court’s structure and jurisdiction, and has vehemently contested the court’s remit.

Netanyahu’s mindless, relentless and remorseless retribution against Hamas following the ghastly mass murder of over 1,000 Israelis last year has left nearly 45,000 people in Gaza dead, many of them women and children, over 1 lakh injured, and inflicted immeasurable pain on many more. While the prime minister labelled the ICC judges as anti-Semites, there can be no justification for the colossal collateral damage in Gaza.

Several major world powers including the US, China, Russia, and India are not members of the ICC, which means the warrantees can travel to these countries safely. ICC doesn’t have a police force on its own and, hence, the onus of making the arrest lies with 124 countries that are signatories to the Rome Statute, should Netanyahu and Gallant make themselves available to be captured.

Besides, not all ICC member states bother to implement the ICC’s fiat against someone as powerful as Netanyahu, one of the most protected heads of state with diplomatic immunity, even if they get the chance.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin -- against whom an ICC arrest warrant is pending since March 2023 -- visited Mongolia in September this year, he was accorded a red-carpet welcome.

There were calls to prosecute Mongolia, an ICC member, for its failure to honour its obligations. A panel of ICC judges reviewed the case, found Mongolia to have wilfully neglected its ICC obligations, and referred the matter to its oversight body known as Assembly of State Parties to consider the possible punishment: a censure.

While Mongolia, which has strong trade ties with Russia, put its economic and diplomatic interests over its legal obligations as an ICC member, South Africa managed to avoid a similar situation in August 2023 as it persuaded the Russian leader not to attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

In the past, South Africa had hosted Omar al-Bashir, former president of Sudan wanted by the ICC, and was reprimanded for the infraction. In that context, Putin’s cancelling the South Africa visit in 2023 was seen as a small win for the ICC because it stopped him from travelling to a member state.

In Netanyahu’s case, the reactions have been strong and polarised: US President Joe Biden called the warrants outrageous; Italy questioned the feasibility of the arrest warrants saying it will be difficult to execute; France, a day after it brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, nuanced its stance saying Bibi and Gallant have immunity from arrest because Israel is not an ICC member.

Those who supported the ICC’s move include Hamas and Iran, whose supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Israeli PM should have been handed a death sentence. Among Western countries, Belgium, Canada, the UK and Ireland agreed with the ICC. If the two Israeli leaders travel to these countries, they may face the prospect of being arrested and sent to the ICC’s detention centre in The Hague.