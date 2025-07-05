Why continuation of the Dalai Lama institution is such a big deal

A wave of relief and excitement enveloped Tibetan Buddhists on July 2 when the Dalai Lama, their tallest spiritual leader who turns 90 today, said in a video message that the “institution of the Dalai Lama will continue.” The spiritual and temporal leader of the Tibetans till 2011, he gave up political leadership that year, assigned it to a democratically elected body, and was iffy about the continuation of the Dalai lineage. Yet, he continued to be the face of Tibetan resistance against usurper China. The latest decision to perpetuate the institution of the Dalai Lama gave spiritual heft to the ongoing fight for at least internal autonomy despite Chinese stranglehold on their land and way of life.

In his July 2 message, he said his reincarnation could be an adult, not necessarily a male, but will be born in a free country, adding the selection will be solely vested with the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the institution of the Dalai Lama. The message reaffirming the continuation of a 600-year-long sacred tradition gave a long-awaited life line to Buddhists in Tibet and the diaspora, most of whom continue to live in exile in India ever since they first arrived with the 14th Dalai Lama in 1959.

“I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognize the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter... They should consult the various heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors who are linked inseparably to the lineage of the Dalai Lamas. They should seek advice and direction from these concerned beings and carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition. I shall leave clear written instructions about this. Bear in mind that, apart from the reincarnation recognized through such legitimate methods, no recognition or acceptance should be given to a candidate chosen for political ends by anyone, including those in the People’s Republic of China,” the Tibetan spiritual leader had stated in his September 24, 2011 message, while relinquishing his role as the temporal/political head of the Tibetans and vested the power with the democratically elected Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).