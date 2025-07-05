‘Hope to live 30-40 years,’ says Dalai Lama as doubts linger over succession plan

The Dalai Lama on Saturday put to rest rumours surrounding the announcement of his successor as he said he hopes to live for another 30-40 years more to serve people.
Speaking at the long life prayer ceremony ahead of his 90th birth anniversary on Sunday at Tsuglagkhang, the main Dalai Lama temple in McLeodganj, Tenzin Gyatso said that he has "clear signs and indications" that the blessings of the Avalokiteshvara are with him.
Looking in good health, dressed in traditional maroon monk robes and a flowing yellow wrap, he led prayers -- days after confirming that the 600-year-old Tibetan Buddhist institution will continue after his death.
"Looking at the many prophecies, I feel I have blessings of the Avalokiteshvara. I have done my best so far. I hope to still live for 30-40 years more. Your prayers have borne fruit so far," he said.
The Tibetan spiritual leader added, "Though we have lost our country and we are living in exile in India, that's where I have been able to benefit beings quite a lot. Those living here in Dharamshala. I intend to benefit and serve beings as much as I can."
Many exiled Tibetans fear China will name its own successor to the Dalai Lama, to bolster control over a territory it poured troops into in 1950 and has ruled ever since.
Earlier this week, Dalai Lama, who turns 90 on July 6, had affirmed that the sacred institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and that the Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the sole authority to recognise his future "reincarnation." The Gaden Phodrang Trust, a non-profit organisation, was founded by the Office of Dalai Lama in 2015.
The Tibeitian spiritual leader also declared that no one else can "interfere" in his succession plan, ending speculation on whether the 14th Dalai Lama, who is also called Lhama Thondup, will have a successor or not after his death. A 5.57-minute video of his speech in Tibetan was also released.
"I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has the sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation. No one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter," the statement said.
China rejected the Nobel Peace laureate's succession plan, insisting that any future heir must receive its seal of approval, adding a new chapter to Tibetan Buddhism's decades-long struggle with the Chinese ruling Communist Party.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and Panchen Lama, the second-high priest of Tibetan Buddhism, has to go through the centuries-old tradition of the 'Golden Urn' law procedure started by the 18th century Qing dynasty.
"The Dalai Lama's reincarnation must follow the principles of domestic recognition, the 'Golden Urn' process, and approval by the central government, in line with religious traditions and laws," she told a media briefing in Beijing while responding to the Dalai Lama's announcement.
Meanwhile, India on Friday said it neither takes a position nor comments on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion, responding to the Dalai Lama’s recent statement, which drew sharp reaction from Beijing.
“We have seen reports relating to the statement made by the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. The Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
“The Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so,” he further said.
The Dalai Lama caught the attention of the world following his high-profile defection to India in 1959 with a large group of Tibetans after the Chinese military under the command of Communist Party founder Mao Zedong took over Tibet.
Since then, he made Dharamshala his "adopted" home, which drew the ire of Beijing and his presence there continued to be a bone of contention between China and India, and the struggle for Tibetan autonomy may have to be continued by his successor.
His successor issue is also expected to flare up fresh tensions between Beijing and Washington as China's policy comes in conflict with the US Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020, which reaffirmed America's steadfast support for the Dalai Lama and Tibetan Buddhism.
The Dalai Lama is revered by Tibetan Buddhists as a living manifestation of Chenrezig, the Buddhist god of compassion.