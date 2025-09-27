Of deletions and additions: Faultlines in electoral democracy

He also accused the EC of providing voter lists in paper-only, non-machine-readable format, making it very difficult to verify duplicate or fraudulent entries. He claimed that if electronic data had been provided, many anomalies could have been identified in seconds.

However, the EC refuted the charges, calling it ‘baseless and incorrect’, asking him to substantiate it with documentary evidence. The EC also asked Rahul to submit a declaration under oath under Rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Bogus vote addition in Maharashtra’s Rajura

In Maharashtra, Rahul highlighted the case of Rajura constituency in Chandrapur district, where more than 6,000 bogus voters were allegedly added to the rolls in the lead-up to the 2024 assembly elections to allegedly manipulate the results. According to him, more than 11,000 dubious registrations were made between October 1 and 15, many of them using non-existent or repeated addresses and fake identities. The Congress party has cited glaring anomalies in the voter rolls, with some entries listing a single word ‘Sasti’, as the address.

Following complaints, the local election office removed 6,861 entries, which the Congress says validate their allegations. However, the EC insists that due process was followed and fraudulent entries were rejected before polling.

Slip on ECI’s part, says former chief election commissioner

The Election Commission has gone wrong in handling the issue of 'vote theft' and its responses to allegations raised by Rahul and Opposition parties, says ex-CEC Rawat.

Rawat holds that the EC should have immediately taken up any credible claim, rather than simply dismissing or daring the complainant to back it up with affidavits. Rawat says that complaints like these are not new, and the previous commissions have taken immediate action on complaints from political parties and other stakeholders.

“Questioning any stakeholder has never been the forte of the EC. Whenever any political parties raise doubts, the Commission would always take it up and immediately investigate the matter jointly with the party representatives and submit the findings in the public domain,” he said, adding that the Commission has followed the tradition since the first CEC Sukumar Sen’s tenure. “However, it is the tradition that was broken for the first time now,” he says.

Responding to Rahul, CEC Gyanesh Kumar issued an ultimatum that he either submit an affidavit providing evidence or apologise. “There is no third option,” he had said.

When the Opposition parties raised such grave allegations on deletion and addition of votes, the EC should have immediately constituted a team and gotten the representative of the complainant on the team,” said Rawat. “By putting all the facts in the public domain, one can re-establish the credibility of the ECI,” he said.

In a media interview, S Y Quraishi, who served as Chief Election Commissioner from 2010 to 2012, was also critical of the Commission’s approach. “When the Leader of the Opposition makes such serious allegations, the EC should have ordered a probe instead of shouting at him,” Quraishi said. He described the Commission’s language as “objectionable and offensive” and warned that its credibility depends on open-minded investigation, not confrontation.

There are differing voices, too. N Gopalaswami, CEC between 2006 and 2009, defended the EC’s approach. In a media interview, he said the Aland case shows that EC has followed due process, and thousands of fake applications were blocked. Gopalaswami also expressed doubts over the screenshots and OTP flows that Rahul displayed, contending that the voter deletion process does not rely solely on OTPs.

Trust deficit

While Rahul’s allegations have reignited the debate on the credibility of the Election Commission, former CECs and observers point out that the Commission will have to restore public trust through greater transparency and robust verification systems.

Many surveys show that the EC is facing a test of credibility like never before. Yogendra Yadav says, “The public will lose trust in the EC when it declines to conduct a probe on allegations against them. Instead, it launches a counterattack on the people who raise questions. The EC has to dispel doubts about election integrity,” he said, pointing out that several surveys have shown that ordinary people are fast losing trust in the commission. Experts also note that the EC must adhere to its mandate of conducting free and fair elections.

“It is unfortunate if the public is losing faith in the commission because you should always maintain trust of the people. The EC cannot take sides; it must act as an impartial, objective referee to all stakeholders,” asserts Rawat.

Battle cry of ‘vote chori’

With vote theft becoming a rallying cry for Congress, the controversy is bound to resonate in the upcoming assembly elections and beyond. While Rahul has repeatedly promised even more explosive revelations about election rigging, the ruling BJP terms it a ‘damp squib’, accusing him of undermining democratic institutions to cover up his party’s weaknesses.

Speaking to this paper, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the party will amplify the issue through sustained campaigns and urge citizens to join the effort to defend free and fair elections. “The issue has reached people after Rahul Gandhi’s expose on massive irregularities in the voter rolls. Now, we will seek the support of the people in defending free and fair elections. Though we sought remedial measures from the EC, it has failed to respond effectively. Our party has launched a nationwide signature campaign on vote theft. We are planning state rallies and conventions,” said Tagore.