Explained: Why Odisha's DGP selection has reached the Supreme Court

What does the Odisha government say?

Official sources in the state government say the promotions of senior IPS officers are a routine service matter.

They maintain that the government is within its rights to send a fresh proposal containing officers who now meet the required rank.

What is the petitioner's allegation?

The petition alleges that Odisha is trying to get around the Supreme Court’s guidelines on DGP selection.

The petition was mentioned before the Supreme Court on August 11 by senior advocate P Chidambaram, who sought an urgent hearing.

What did the Supreme Court do?

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joyamala Bagchi and V Mohana, took up the matter.

On August 13, the bench said it was inclined to hear the petition and posted it for August 18.

What did Odisha’s Advocate General say?

Odisha Advocate General Pitambar Acharya denied that the government had violated the norms.

He also questioned whether the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was maintainable.

What did the amicus curiae say?

The bench sought the views of senior advocate Raju Ramachandran and the amicus curiae, a person assisting the court in the matter.

The amicus curiae expressed concerns about the selection process and sought clarifications.

What is the role of the UPSC in selecting a state DGP?

Under the Supreme Court’s directions, the UPSC empanels eligible officers for consideration.

The Supreme Court’s 2006 judgment said the DGP should be selected from among the three senior-most officers who are empanelled by the UPSC for promotion to that rank.

The UPSC is to consider their length of service, very good record and range of experience for heading the police force.

What did the Supreme Court say about a DGP’s tenure?

The 2006 judgment said that once appointed, a DGP should have a two-year tenure.

This applies irrespective of the officer’s date of superannuation.

What is the Prakash Singh case?

Prakash Singh vs Union of India is a 2006 Supreme Court judgment that laid down major directions for police reforms in India.

The case was filed by Prakash Singh, a decorated and Padma Award-winning IPS officer who had served as DGP in Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

He filed the petition in 1996.

Why did Prakash Singh file the case?

The petition sought a new Police Act based on the recommendations of the National Police Commission.

The aim was to make the police accountable primarily to the law and the people.

What was the National Police Commission?

The Union government set up the National Police Commission in 1977.

It was asked to examine the role and performance of the police, its independence as a law enforcement agency and its responsibility to protect citizens’ constitutional rights.

Why was such a commission considered necessary?

There was a growing view that India had undergone major social, political and economic changes since the Indian Police Act, 1861, a law enacted during British rule.

The commission was therefore asked to examine whether changes were needed in the way the police were governed and administered.

What did the commission recommend?

Among other things, it recommended measures to prevent the misuse of police powers through administrative or executive instructions, political pressure, other pressures or oral orders that went against the law.

It also called for quick and impartial inquiry into public complaints about misuse of police powers.

How many reports did the commission submit?

The National Police Commission submitted eight reports, including its final report, between 1979 and 1981.

They covered police governance, administration, use of authority, police independence and human rights issues.

What happened to those recommendations?

Many of the recommendations remained unimplemented for decades.

That was one of the reasons Prakash Singh approached the Supreme Court in 1996.

What did the Supreme Court’s 2006 judgment change?

The judgment laid down a set of guidelines for police reforms.

A key aim was to keep the police force independent and free from influence and pressure, particularly from the political executive.

It also set rules for the selection and tenure of state DGPs.

Did the Supreme Court issue further directions on DGP selection?

Yes.

In 2018 and 2019, the Supreme Court issued further orders setting out detailed procedures.

One important direction required states to send their proposals to the UPSC three months before the incumbent DGP’s retirement.

Why did the Supreme Court issue further clarifications?

States were found to be using different ways to get around the rules.

The Supreme Court therefore issued further clarifications on the procedure over the following years.

What are the UPSC rules on the officers who can be considered?

The normal zone of consideration includes officers holding DGP posts in the state cadre in Level-16 of the pay matrix on the date the vacancy occurs.