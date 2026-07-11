Why the US action against India-based ganglords matters in the Nijjar case

Who are the other ganglords named in the probe?

Apart from Bishnoi (33) and Brar (32), the indictment names their associates Rohit Godara (37) and Sukhraj Singh Kang (58), apart from Jaggu Bhagwanpuria (38) and Ravinder Singh Dhanda (57) as the other big ganglords. While Bishnoi is lodged in the high security Sabarmati Central Jail at Ahmedabad in Gujarat in solitary confinement under 24/7 CCTV surveillance, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Goldy Brar.

Going by the DoJ’s charges, Bishnoi is coordinating his gang’s horizontal and vertical expansion into new countries from his jail cell using smuggled phones and voice-over-internet-protocol devices.

Has the US sought Bishnoi’s extradition?

Though the DoJ has not explicitly called for it, US authorities said they want both Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria brought to America to curtail their activities. Canadian authorities separately indicated that they expect Washington to pursue Bishnoi’s extradition. The extradition process, however, is time consuming. It starts with a formal request, followed by an internal review and a judicial ruling. The India-US extradition treaty came into force in 1999. It was last invoked in 2025, when the US extradited Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to stand trial over his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

What is Canada’s position on Khalistani separatism?

Its position is nuanced. With the change in political leadership, Canada’s top intelligence agency has declared Khalistani extremists as national security threat, warning that a small but active network continues to use the country as a base to fund and support violence. The assessment, published in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service’s 2025 public report, lays out concerns over fundraising, influence networks and links to extremist activity tied primarily to India. The report, however, says advocacy for a separate Khalistan is lawful in Canada, drawing a red line between peaceful political activity and violent extremism.