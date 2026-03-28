Tightening control over foreign funded NGOs

The government recently introduced a new bill in Parliament to regulate foreign funding of NGOs. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, however, reignited the debate over the Central government assuming excessive power through legislation by fuelling concerns about narratives of a deep state and foreign hands destabilising the country’s peace and security.

The sweeping powers the bill grants to the Central government have triggered concerns among the Opposition and civil rights activists, who fear that once enacted, it could be used as a tool to silence organisations that raise uncomfortable questions for the government. These concerns are not without precedent. Last year, when Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk launched a movement for political autonomy in the region, the government cancelled the FCRA registration of his NGO and initiated a CBI probe into alleged financial mismanagement. Critics argue that the new bill, if enacted, could be used selectively against dissenting voices, opposition groups, and minority institutions.

The government, however, has maintained that the intent is to curb misuse of foreign funds. While introducing the bill, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai flagged concerns over the alleged misuse of foreign funding for religious conversions. “The Modi government will not tolerate any misutilisation of foreign funding and will take strong action against such elements,” he said in the Lok Sabha.

The proposed amendment

The amendment seeks to tighten the regulatory framework governing foreign funding of non-profit organisations by plugging what the government describes as operational and legal gaps in the existing Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. It introduces a significant shift in how foreign-funded entities are regulated by strengthening government control over their funds and assets. One of its key provisions is the concept of deemed cessation of registration, under which an organisation’s FCRA registration will automatically lapse if it fails to apply for renewal, is denied renewal, or does not secure renewal before expiry.

A key and contentious feature of the bill is the creation of a Designated Authority, notified by the Central government, which will take provisional control of foreign contributions and assets in cases of cancellation, surrender or cessation of registration. This control extends even to assets that are only partly funded through foreign contributions. The Authority is empowered to supervise, manage, and maintain these assets.