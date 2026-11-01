Keralam@70: Contradictions behind the famed Keralam Model.

The Keralam Model has long been regarded as one of India's most distinctive development experiences. Public investment in health and education, high literacy, better living standards and social welfare have helped the state maintain impressive human development indices. Yet alongside these achievements, Keralam has seen changes in its politics, economy, and society that raise questions about the sustainability of its development path.

As Keralam completes 70 years since its formation on November 1, 1956, several questions remain about how it has reached this point and what it needs to do to sustain its achievements. TNIE examines the state's achievements, contradictions and the challenges ahead.

Q&A

How has Keralam's political landscape evolved over seven decades?

Keralam's political journey began with a historic development in 1957, when the world's first democratically elected Communist government came to power. However, the EMS Namboodiripad government also made history as the first state government to be dismissed by the President under Article 356 of the Constitution.

The following years witnessed considerable political churn, with different governments alternating in power and smaller parties moving between political formations. A major change came in 1964, when two significant political developments reshaped the state's political landscape. The Communist Party of India split, leading to the formation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which became a major political force in Kerala. The Kerala Congress also emerged during the same period and became known for its repeated splits and mergers. Its various factions have, at different times, been part of governments, making it a persistent player in the state's coalition politics.

By 1979, the political alliances had consolidated into two formations: the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). The two-front arrangement became the defining feature of Keralam politics for the following decades.

Curiously, neither the Indian National Congress nor the CPI can claim absolute ideological consistency in choosing electoral allies. Political compulsions and coalition strategies have often taken precedence over ideological affinity.

The bipolar arrangement continued into the early 2000s. The BJP-led NDA won its first Lok Sabha seat from Keralam in 2004, bringing a third political formation into the picture. However, it remained largely inconsequential in state politics until the BJP secured its first electoral victory in the Assembly in 2016.

Today, the traditional bipolar political landscape has given way to a triangular contest, with the two established fronts frequently engaging in a blame game over the third player's entry.