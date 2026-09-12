BRICS at 20 and what the 18th Summit is about

Why are supply chains important?

A supply chain is the network through which raw materials, components, and finished products move between countries and companies.

BRICS members have been discussing ways to make supply chains more reliable and diversified. India has also worked on a BRICS Logistics Supply-Chain Cooperation Framework.

What has BRICS done on finance?

The New Development Bank was established in 2014 to finance infrastructure and sustainable-development projects in member and other developing countries.

The same year, BRICS created the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, a financial mechanism intended to provide short-term liquidity support to members facing financial pressures.

Members have also discussed greater use of national currencies in trade and easier cross-border payment arrangements.

Is BRICS creating a common currency?

A common currency is different from using national currencies for trade. Under a national-currency settlement, two countries can conduct a transaction using their own currencies instead of using a third currency for the transaction.

BRICS has discussed greater use of national currencies and improved payment arrangements. India's focus has been on practical cross-border payments and local-currency settlement rather than making a common currency the central objective.

How does BRICS relate to the G20?

The G20 includes major advanced and emerging economies and the European Union. BRICS is a grouping of emerging and developing economies.

There is some membership overlap. BRICS gives its members a separate forum for coordination among themselves, while the G20 provides a wider forum for global economic discussions.

How does BRICS relate to the G7?

The Group of Seven (G7) consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with the European Union also represented.BRICS was not created as a formal economic counterpart to the G7.

Is BRICS similar to the European Union?

Unlike BRICS, the European Union has common institutions and a single market. Many European Union members also use a common currency, the euro.

How is BRICS different from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a regional organisation with a stronger focus on security, regional cooperation, and political coordination.

What is China's economic position inside BRICS?

China is the largest economy in BRICS and the largest trader within the grouping. UNCTAD identifies China as the largest exporter and importer in intra-BRICS trade. It also finds that China's dependence on BRICS markets is lower than that of several other members.

How different are the BRICS economies?

There are large differences in income and economic size. UNCTAD figures for 2024 put per-capita GDP at about $41,989 for the UAE, $12,706 for China, $2,418 for India, and $869 for Ethiopia.

The members also differ in what they produce and export. Some are major exporters of energy, minerals, and agricultural products, while China and India have much larger manufacturing sectors.

What are the trade disparities?

UNCTAD says seven BRICS members rely heavily on primary products for more than 60% of their exports to other BRICS members.

Other members depend more heavily on commodity exports or on particular BRICS markets.

India has also recorded a substantial trade deficit with BRICS countries. A Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) report put India's BRICS trade deficit at $226.1 billion in financial year 2025–26, compared with $74.5 billion in 2020–21. China, the UAE, and Russia were identified as the main contributors.

Is this only an Indian problem?

No. The members have different trade balances and different degrees of dependence on BRICS markets.

UNCTAD says Brazil, Russia, and Indonesia are among the members more dependent on BRICS markets for their exports, while China has the lowest dependence among the members studied.

What is the United States angle?

The United States is not a BRICS member. Each BRICS country has its own trade, investment, and financial relationship with the US.

The US dollar continues to play a major role in international trade and finance. Discussions within BRICS about national currencies and alternative payment arrangements therefore take place alongside the existing dollar-based financial system.