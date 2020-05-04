Bulgarian football coach "glad" he ended up in Kerala during the coronavirus crisis

Bechu S By

Dimitar Pantev landed at Kerala's Calicut International Airport on March 4 to assess the prospects of establishing a world-class academy in the football-crazy state. But before the Bulgarian could settle down to the task at hand, the novel coronavirus crisis blew up and India announced a lockdown in defence.

Caught in a foreign land thousands of miles away from home - and contemplating the possibility of having to make his peace with an alien way of life - Pantev grit his teeth and prepared for what he thought was a bitter battle ahead.

But two months after his arrival, he is as happy as any Malayali and a poster boy for the 'Kerala model' of COVID-19 resistance!

A viral Facebook post

Pantev was so heartened by the treatment he received from the officials that he decided to go public. He shared his quarantine experience from Palakkad's urban neighbourhood Pattambi on Facebook, praising the officials and the Kerala government for its "super efficiency in managing the disaster with available resources".

It was well-received by Keralites before media platforms started picking it up.

"I was and am still dumbstruck to hear about the destruction coronavirus has wreaked in Europe and I feel truly blessed that Kerala is the place that I was at in the times of the virus," he wrote from his apartment in Pattambi.

Pantev, who earlier coached Palestine-based Al Jamaya club, was roped in by the Dubai-based H16 Sports Services to analyse the possibility of starting a first-of-its-kind football training and skills development academy in Kerala. He was accompanied by Riyas Kasim, a Pattambi native and the Manager of H16 SS' owner Hassan Ali Ibrahim Al Blooshi.

At a time when a developed Europe was struggling to contain the virus, Kerala's effective handling of the crisis proved inspiring, Pantev said.

"Ever since the quarantine period was in force in Pattambi Municipality, Muthuthala Health Inspector Priyadas and other officials of the Health Department kept checking on me, giving safety instructions and calling me up every day to know my health status. Sub-Inspector Mohana Krishnan was very particular in following his government's instructions and keeping a hawk's eye on the well-being of the foreigner that was me," he said.

Staying safe from the virus and spending time alone during a lockdown are two different things, Pantev agrees. As a professional sportsman, he knows staying isolated can take a toll on one's mental health.

"This emergency changed everyone's plans. It's not easy to spend your days in isolation, but I try to stay positive and calm. Twice a day I train at home with elastic bands and run 40 minutes every day around the complex where I live. Exercise helps me maintain my physique and also my mental stability," Pantev told The New Indian Express.

Asked if he is concerned about his family, Pantev said they are doing well despite Bulgaria having reported over 1500 cases till date. "I talk with them every day. They are calm because they know that I am safe in Kerala as well," he said.

Pantev's agent Riyas said ASHA workers used to visit them regularly. Health teams from both Pattambi and Thrithala keep checking on his welfare and the Special Branch police team has also ensured all help.

What's next

When asked about future plans, Riyas said the original idea was to inaugurate the academy programme on March 16 in the presence of some top company officials and veteran Indian footballers. But with the coronavirus crisis cancelling all those plans, Pantev is ready to wait.

"H16 has tie-ups in Romania, Russia and Croatia. Our plan includes arranging exposure tours to all these places. The academy is going to be first of its kind here with European-imported equipment and top-tier coaching. Our children deserve it, and as far as I know, Dimitar is very much impressed by Kerala," he said.

Pantev had also voiced his wish to meet Health Minister KK Shailaja and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to express his gratitude. Despite the Facebook post being well received, the Minister's office has not responded yet, Riyas said. However, Pattambi MLA Muhammed Muhsin visited the Bulgarian at his flat.

Dimitar said he plans to spend the rest of the lockdown days preparing for the job ahead. "I watch matches from recent seasons in the Indian leagues. I am trying to get to know Indian football more closely and be more prepared for the period when life will continue to run normally," he said.



