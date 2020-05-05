STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala lockdown tale: The man who travels 20 kms every night to feed stray dogs

On April 13, Arjun began feeding a pack of dogs near his home and soon decided to find more hungry dogs and feed them. Biscuits were chosen as they were affordable and readily available.

Published: 05th May 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun feeding stray dogs. (Facebook Photo)

By Bechu S
Online Desk

Changanacherry native Arjun Gopi's inclination for Left politics made him volunteer at the community kitchen like many others in his locality. He was tasked with collecting cooked meals from the centre and distributing them at the doorsteps of those troubled by the lockdown. However, the first-year BCom student noticed something that most others in his company missed - the pleading eyes of the skinny canines who roam around at a distance.

Since then, Arjun has been travelling over 20 kilometres every night to feed over a hundred stray dogs with a travel bag full of biscuit packets. He has not taken a single night's break yet till date.

ALSO READ | Army of volunteers: How a Kerala community kitchen feeds the needy amid COVID-19 lockdown 

"I was never a big animal lover," said Arjun. "I never cared to feed the strays before. But when I got involved with the community kitchen, I noticed the dogs hanging about in anticipation as we were delivering the parcels. They had become all skin and bones.

"One afternoon, I found a pup, whom I used to see regularly, lying dead on the roadside. It was neither hit by any vehicle nor attacked as it didn't have any visible injuries. It was easy to conclude that starvation had killed the poor thing. This proved the trigger," he said.

On April 13, Arjun began feeding a pack of dogs near his home and soon decided to find more hungry dogs and feed them. Biscuits were chosen as they were affordable and readily available despite the lockdown. 

"Biscuits are filling. There is a difference between feeding a creature for the sake of it and filling its tummy. A hungry dog can eat up to two packets at times. There were times I have fed them more than 140 packets," he said.

A student with no regular income, Arjun dipped into the sums he had saved from the pre-coronavirus days when he used to work part-time as a gym trainer. Once his noble act was noticed, the DYFI pitched in to share the financial burden, the 24-year-old said.

ALSO READ | These kind hearts make sure Mysuru's stray dogs don't starve during lockdown 

"It is not fair to burden the organisation since we are doing a lot of other services. But from the beginning, the party's monetary support has been crucial," said the youngster, who shells out approximately Rs 1,400 every night to keep his mission going.

On March 27, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked people to feed stray animals and temple monkeys as hunger can make animals violent at times. Arjun said he learnt this from experience as he has seen the animals turning ferocious when he goes to distribute meals from the community kitchens. He feeds the same animals later in the day by travelling long distances on his two-wheeler. 

"Though they are scattered during day time, dogs roam in packs during the night. From my home in Kurichy, I will go to Chingavanam railway station first and then to Manippuzha and Kodimatha (neighbouring places in Kottayam district) before stopping at the Kottayam KSRTC bus station. Since I know of groups who routinely feed dogs inside the town, I take a detour and go towards Kollad-Kaduvakulam area before heading back," Arjun said explaining his four-hour-long nightly routine. 

Learning a lesson from the death of the pup, Arjun recently started to provide shelter to baby dogs. He is now keeping the pups safe until his friends come forward to adopt them. "I clean them using bug sprays and keep them warm for a few days. Many people come forward to take them home," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Kerala community kitchen Stray dogs dogs Feeding animals Coronavirus Kerala youth DYFI
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp