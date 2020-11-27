STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

'Thinking out of the jewellery box': Downsizing the big fat, gold-crazy Kerala weddings

Even while families struggle to make ends meet, they save up for their daughter’s wedding gold purchase. But times have changed...

Published: 27th November 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Mridula Murali

Actor Mridula Murali styled by Kochi-based stylist Ammu Varghese (Photo | Express)

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: It took us a pandemic and lockdown to realise that weddings can be small, even zero waste. Big-fat Kerala weddings used to be major pollutants, with the food wasted, light, sound and electricity consumed and the used cups and plates that end up on roadsides. In the middle of all this, is a bride wearing a heavy load of gold ornaments. 

Probably, a tradition that is rooted deep in the dowry system — one that affiliates a woman’s worth and honour to the amount of gold she brings — it is still going strong. Even while families struggle to make ends meet, they save up for their daughter’s wedding gold purchase. But times have changed. Women own million-dollar companies now. Fashion is growing sustainable and simple. And it is probably time that the bride became more important than her gold at a wedding. It has turned out, that the pandemic-triggered simple weddings have made some couples and, in rare cases, their families, to think out of the jewellery box.

One such no-gold wedding that garnered plenty of public attention was that of actor Mridula Murali. Ammu Varghese, a Kochi-based celebrity stylist who designed her wedding look firmly believes that it must be up to the bride how she wants to look on her big day.

ALSO READ: Corona or not, weddings can’t wait

“Mridula was clear about having a no-gold wedding from the very beginning. She was sure and confident about it,” says Ammu. She speaks further on the misconception people have that, if a bride wears less gold, it is because her family cannot afford it.  

“Soon after Mridula’s wedding, my social media handles were flooded with messages of women asking for suggestions to create a similar look. The idea is not to give up gold completely, but rather, to use it well within the budget to look presentable and graceful. It shouldn’t be an indication of wealth to the point where it makes the bride uncomfortable. Our generation can really make a change by adopting such concepts,” says Ammu.

Nuziha Ajmal, a social media influencer, seconds this opinion. She thinks the system is unfair to families and brides who are made to think less of themselves because they cannot afford to buy so much gold. “I never fancied gold ornaments my entire life. But when my wedding date was fixed, I saw how gold became a topic of discussion among my relatives and friends.

ALSO READ: Kerala groom booked for conducting luxury wedding ignoring Covid protocol

Though my father whole-heartedly accepted my decision to not wear any, it was hard to convince my grandparents and relatives. They even told my parents my in-laws would end up mistreating me,” quips Nuziha. But her in-laws and husband were more than supportive of her choice. “I have shared this idea with many people. You may wear gold if you love it, but don’t let society corner you into doing it,” she adds.

Gold  budget 

It is the unwritten rules and stigma that makes it harder to eliminate gold. Stories of families going bankrupt due to weddings are quite common, unfortunately even in our cities. Nishanth Sundhar, a project engineer based in Kochi, can testify to this. “I belong to a middle-class family. My parents took a loan for my sister’s wedding, so we could afford gold for her. My father couldn’t pay it off on his own, so now it is up to me to do it. I am struggling to make ends meet,” he says.

Other voices

Kavya Tara Kamal from Kollam tells TNIE, "I had opted for a very simple and non-religious wedding. My parents and in-laws were very supportive but my relatives stood against it. My husband was also in search of a life partner who had the idea of a simple marriage. I only wore one ornament and my aunt did my make-up."

Thiruvananthapuram-based social media consultant of The Reading Room Ashwini Jayakumar feels even if a bride plans a ‘no-gold’ wedding, many would try to change their mind. "That is when we need to stand up for ourselves and make our choice matter. Again, it is a matter of personal choice, wear jewellery if you love it. But don’t attach its worth to your value and your family’s honour," says Jayakumar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala weddings COVID-19 weddings in COVID times Ammu Varghese Mridula Murali
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp