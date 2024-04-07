Aayi Ammal gifted her whole heart & a piece of land

MADURAI: Learning acquired in one birth will help a person in seven”­— The verse from Thirukkural inspired Aayi Ammal alias Poornam to donate over two acres of her land to the state government for upgrading a local school in Madurai.

Poornam, a resident of Melur taluk, made headlines when she handed over 2 acres and 43 cents of land valued at `10 crore to the Panchayat Union Middle School in Kodikulam, in memory of her late daughter U Janani. On January 5, she donated 1 acre and 52 cents to her Alma matter and followed it up by donating another 91 cents on February 5.

The selfless act won her praise from several quarters and Chief Minister MK Stalin presented her with a special award during the Republic Day event.

Poornam’s story is of a woman championing the cause of education overcoming grief, hardship and unbearable loss. She lost her husband when Janani was an infant. Subsequently, she got her husband’s job on compassionate grounds.

“After my husband’s death, my only hope in life was my daughter Janani. She was my entire world. I started working as a clerk in Canara bank. Despite several challenges, I raised my daughter with utmost love and care,” says Poornam, fondly remembering her daughter.

U Janani, who passed away two years ago, was a BCom graduate and a social worker. She had extended a helping hand to underprivileged children of the locality. She had also helped visually challenged persons financially.