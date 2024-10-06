Telangana: Wincibl app is helping students navigate mental health issues

SANGAREDDY: With the rate of student suicides surpassing the national average and population growth rate, there has been a lot of attention to the state of mental health in today’s youngsters. To help those suffering mental health issues, Wincibl is helping young people manage their emotional issues by offering professional online counselling.

At a time when the world was under the grip of Covid-19, Dr Jyothi Subrahmanyan along with V Prasanna Lakshmi from Ramachandra Puram in Sangareddy district founded the mental health platform. Lakshmi, who has spent a lot of time in the US, now divides her time between her native state and the international efforts of the organisation.

During the Covid-induced lockdown, when many drivers and workers were stranded, Lakshmi took the initiative to launch a tele-helpline to assist those trying to return to their homes. That experience showed her the need for mental health support on a larger scale, especially for the younger generation facing intense pressure.