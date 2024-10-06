Telangana: Wincibl app is helping students navigate mental health issues

SANGAREDDY: With the rate of student suicides surpassing the national average and population growth rate, there has been a lot of attention to the state of mental health in today’s youngsters. To help those suffering mental health issues, Wincibl is helping young people manage their emotional issues by offering professional online counselling.
At a time when the world was under the grip of Covid-19, Dr Jyothi Subrahmanyan along with V Prasanna Lakshmi from Ramachandra Puram in Sangareddy district founded the mental health platform. Lakshmi, who has spent a lot of time in the US, now divides her time between her native state and the international efforts of the organisation.
During the Covid-induced lockdown, when many drivers and workers were stranded, Lakshmi took the initiative to launch a tele-helpline to assist those trying to return to their homes. That experience showed her the need for mental health support on a larger scale, especially for the younger generation facing intense pressure.
Using AI for detection
Experts point out that stress and anxiety are increasingly pushing students and young professionals to the brink, sometimes leading them to believe that suicide is the only way out in today’s fast-paced world. “With pressures piling up from every angle, it’s no surprise that many feel isolated and unable to share their struggles,” they remark.
Understanding the importance of early intervention, Dr Subrahmanyan developed the Wincibl app in 2021, using AI to detect early signs of depression and provide timely counselling. The app was designed to help students navigate the stress of academic pressures, job placements and daily challenges. Through a series of carefully designed questions, the app can assess a user’s mental health and determine whether expert counselling is required.
Speaking to TNIE, Lakshmi explains that once the app identifies the level of distress, users are either directed to online counselling or connected with professionals for in-person intervention. The app even includes the contact details of mental health experts, allowing people to directly reach out to them. “We are committed to raising awareness about mental health issues and empowering students to manage their stress,” she says.
Wincibl has already made a significant impact. Hackathon programmes and counselling sessions have been organised in several US colleges, and in 2022, similar initiatives were brought to Ramachandra Puram’s government junior college and private institutions. During these programmes, students were taught how to manage crises and control their emotions using the app’s AI-driven features, Lakshmi adds.
Recently, a special two-day Hackathon was held in Hyderabad’s T-Hub, where engineering and medical students from across Karnataka, Maharashtra and the Telugu states gathered to participate. “Our mission is to create a world where students and young professionals don’t feel alone in their struggles, where they can access the help they need without judgment,” says Lakshmi. “Through technology, we aim to empower them to take control of their mental health and, ultimately, their future.”