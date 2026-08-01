'I hope he apologises to students': CJP's Dipke urges PM Modi to address 'brutality' during July 20 protest

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video in which he said he had forgiven students, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said he hoped the prime minister would release another video apologising for the police action against students during the July 20 protest.

In a video message on X, Dipke said, "Yesterday we all saw Modi ji's video where he was saying he will forgive all the students. I think Modi ji will post a video today as well where I hope he will apologise to all the students for the police brutality on July 20."

Dipke alleged that students were assaulted during the protest, claiming that their clothes were torn and that women protesters were beaten.

"12-year-old students were hit on the head by the police. The women's clothes were torn, female protesters were beaten in their private parts. So I hope in tonight's video Modiji will apologise to all those female students who were assaulted," he said.