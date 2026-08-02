Pappu Yadav says protested to 'protect Sanatan' as BJP, VHP demand apology over Ram Temple 'theft' skit

The BJP on Sunday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Independent MP Pappu Yadav of hurting Hindu sentiments through a "skit" inside the Parliament House complex over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and demanded a public apology.

However, a defiant Yadav said they were protesting to protect Sanatan and will not be cowed down by any number of FIRs.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also criticised the protest, alleging that Gandhi and Yadav had insulted Sanatan Dharma.

The remarks came a day after a case was filed in Varanasi on the complaint of seers against Gandhi, Yadav and Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, while BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and other party leaders lodged a police complaint in Delhi.

Yadav, however, defended the protest, saying it was aimed at protecting Sanatan and that he would not be deterred by legal action.

On Friday, Yadav, dressed in saffron robes, took part in a skit with Opposition MPs in front of the Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex.

The MPs, including Gandhi, placed money into donation boxes, while Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.

Yadav is the Independent MP from Bihar's Purnia constituency.