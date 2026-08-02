Pappu Yadav says protested to 'protect Sanatan' as BJP, VHP demand apology over Ram Temple 'theft' skit

The BJP on Sunday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Independent MP Pappu Yadav of hurting Hindu sentiments through a "skit" inside the Parliament House complex over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and demanded a public apology.
However, a defiant Yadav said they were protesting to protect Sanatan and will not be cowed down by any number of FIRs.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also criticised the protest, alleging that Gandhi and Yadav had insulted Sanatan Dharma.
The remarks came a day after a case was filed in Varanasi on the complaint of seers against Gandhi, Yadav and Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, while BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and other party leaders lodged a police complaint in Delhi.
Yadav, however, defended the protest, saying it was aimed at protecting Sanatan and that he would not be deterred by legal action.
On Friday, Yadav, dressed in saffron robes, took part in a skit with Opposition MPs in front of the Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex.
The MPs, including Gandhi, placed money into donation boxes, while Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.
Yadav is the Independent MP from Bihar's Purnia constituency.
BJP demands apology
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh alleged that the protest had hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees and was "a premeditated offence".
"Rahul Gandhi and everyone involved in this act, whether from the Samajwadi Party or any other political party, must publicly apologise to the entire nation and to Hindus across the world," Chugh told PTI Videos.
He alleged that Gandhi and the INDIA bloc were now left with only one form of politics — "opposing Sanatan".
"At one time they called Sanatan 'dengue', at another time a 'virus', and they keep finding new ways to attack it. Insulting Hindu faith, traditions and symbols of devotion has become their habit; something the country will never accept," he said.
Chugh further alleged that leaders who had opposed the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and boycotted the construction of the Ram temple were now mocking symbols associated with the shrine.
"These are the same people who tried to stop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, who had kar sevaks fired upon, turning Ayodhya red with blood and leaving the Saryu covered with bodies. These are the same people who boycotted the construction of the Ram temple. Today, they are mocking the symbols of faith associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, making jokes and ridiculing them," he said.
VHP joins criticism
VHP leader Surender Gupta described the protest as a "vulgar display" that insulted Sanatan Dharma and saints.
"It is extremely unfortunate that such a vulgar display was staged outside Parliament in the country's capital. The way the two 'Pappus' insulted Sanatan and saints has deeply angered the community of saints as well as the Hindu community," Gupta told PTI Videos.
He urged Opposition parties to stop insulting India's culture, Hindus, saints and temples.
"Yesterday, we organised a Sadbuddhi Havan at Jantar Mantar, praying that God grants them wisdom. The country's youth are also being misled by such actions. While opposing the government politically, they must stop insulting India's culture, Hindus, saints and temples," he said.
Referring to the alleged embezzlement of donations, Gupta said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had itself detected the alleged wrongdoing, lodged a complaint and that an SIT investigation was underway.
"In this case, a few employees allegedly attempted to steal money. The trust caught them, lodged a written complaint with the authorities, and an SIT investigation is currently underway. Everyone found guilty will be arrested and face strict punishment," he said.
Referring to the resignations of Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, Gupta said they had sent a positive message.
"On moral grounds, some senior functionaries also resigned. In such an environment, resigning on moral grounds and exposing the entire matter themselves sends a very positive message to the country," he said.
Pappu Yadav defends protest
Rejecting the allegations, Yadav said he had neither abused nor insulted any saint.
"I did not abuse anyone. I did not name or insult any saint. For the protection of Sanatan and the faith of the hundred crore people of this country, we are prepared to sacrifice ourselves a hundred thousand times. Register as many cases against us as you want and attack us as much as you like," he told PTI Videos.
He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi was not being allowed to speak in Parliament.
"Inside Parliament, our leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is not even allowed to speak. Outside, they fire at children, tear the clothes of daughters, and suppress every question. Then where are we supposed to raise our voice to protect Sanatan? Where are we supposed to speak?" he said.