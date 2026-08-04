Congress insults Dalits by sidelining Channi, says Haryana CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, said that the Congress had always pursued vote-bank politics and used the poor, backward classes and Scheduled Castes merely for political gains in a comment referring to Former Punjab Chief Minister and sitting Congress MP from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi.

Referring to Channi, Saini said a leader who had stood firmly with the Punjab Congress during difficult times was now being sidelined by his own party.

"In a way, the Congress has insulted Dalits and other deprived sections of society. It is unfortunate," he said.

Replying to a question on the Punjab Assembly's resolution condemning paper leaks, Saini questioned whether the Punjab Government had adopted a similar resolution over the recent pharmacy examination paper leak in the State.

Referring to the recently declared recruitment examination results in Punjab, he said that it reflected the concerns being expressed by the State's youngsters over the fairness of the recruitment process.