Punjab Assembly passes resolution against E20 fuel policy

CHANDIGARH: On the second day of the Monsoon Session, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's E20 ethanol blended fuel policy, expressing concern over damage to non-compliant vehicles.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government urged the BJP-led Union government to suspend the compulsory nationwide rollout of E-20 petrol for vehicles that are not originally designed or certified to run on it. The government noted that it will adversely affect millions of vehicle owners.

State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema brought the resolution in the House and demanded that consumers be given the option to choose between ethanol-free petrol and E20 petrol, arguing that the owners of vehicles not originally designed for E20 should not be compelled, directly or indirectly, to use the fuel until their vehicles are certified as compatible.

While presenting the resolution, Cheema also questioned why the implementation of E20 fuel policy has been advanced, against the earlier target of implementing it in 2030.

During the discussion, Cheema took a swipe at ethanol manufacturers, saying that those involved in ethanol production were also present in the House.

Responding sharply, Congress MLA and industrialist Rana Gurjit Singh said, “I am a karma yogi, not a bandit.”