Punjab Assembly passes resolution against E20 fuel policy

CHANDIGARH: On the second day of the Monsoon Session, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's E20 ethanol blended fuel policy, expressing concern over damage to non-compliant vehicles.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government urged the BJP-led Union government to suspend the compulsory nationwide rollout of E-20 petrol for vehicles that are not originally designed or certified to run on it. The government noted that it will adversely affect millions of vehicle owners.
State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema brought the resolution in the House and demanded that consumers be given the option to choose between ethanol-free petrol and E20 petrol, arguing that the owners of vehicles not originally designed for E20 should not be compelled, directly or indirectly, to use the fuel until their vehicles are certified as compatible.
While presenting the resolution, Cheema also questioned why the implementation of E20 fuel policy has been advanced, against the earlier target of implementing it in 2030.
During the discussion, Cheema took a swipe at ethanol manufacturers, saying that those involved in ethanol production were also present in the House.
Responding sharply, Congress MLA and industrialist Rana Gurjit Singh said, “I am a karma yogi, not a bandit.”
Defending his business interests, Rana Gurjit said his industrial ventures had evolved over the years, beginning with yarn manufacturing, followed by sugar production and later with ethanol manufacturing.
He said ethanol production had created a market for maize grown by farmers, with the crop currently fetching around Rs 24 per kg.
Rana Gurjit added that if the government decided to discontinue ethanol production, his business would move to another sector.
The Assembly also urged the Union government to make sure that the retail price of E20 petrol reflects its comparatively lower calorific value and reduced fuel efficiency so that consumers are not made to pay the same price for a fuel delivering lower mileage.
It also sought the constitution of an independent committee comprising automobile engineers, petroleum experts, environmental scientists, consumer organisations and representatives of State governments to undertake a comprehensive assessment of E20’s impact on vehicle compatibility, fuel efficiency, maintenance costs, consumer finances, environmental implications and State-specific concerns.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that a citizen awareness group, Local Circle, had studied the effect of E20 fuel on 45,000 vehicles and found that it impacted the mileage and damaged the vehicles.
Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann asked, "Why is Modi pursuing it, then?
Taking a sarcastic dig at the relationship between PM and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Mann further alleged that it is certainly not to benefit Gadkari’s son, with whom the PM does not enjoy a cosy relationship.
He claimed that it is being carried out under the pressure of the US government as a part of the 100 billion dollar Indo-US trade deal, under which 5 billion litres of ethanol is to be bought by India.
"God only knows what file or CD the US President has against PM Modi that the latter is bending backwards to please him, with no consideration of the common man,” he said.