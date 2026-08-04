Three NCPI MPs skip NDA meet again, signalling rift within TMC breakaway group

NEW DELHI: Three Lok Sabha MPs of the National Congress Progressive Initiative (NCPI) on Tuesday skipped the NDA parliamentary party's weekly Mangal Milan meeting for the second time, bringing to the fore apparent differences within the 20-member breakaway Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction over its proximity to the BJP-led alliance.

Khalilur Rahaman (Jangipur), Abu Taher Khan (Murshidabad) and Yusuf Pathan (Baharampur) stayed away from the meeting, repeating their absence from the NDA's first Mangal Milan on June 28. Their decision comes amid continuing uncertainty over Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's recognition of the newly formed NCPI group.

Seeking to dispel speculation that they were moving closer to the BJP, Abu Taher Khan said the three MPs remained outside the NDA fold.

"We are not with the NDA, and neither are we going to the BJP, rest assured. There was an NDA meeting today as well, and the three of us did not attend it," Khan told reporters.

At the same time, he indicated that the MPs would engage with the West Bengal government on constituency issues.

"But we will attend the meeting called by the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari because it is about developmental works in my constituency. We will not support any step that is against Muslims either," he said.