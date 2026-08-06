Poster war deepens Punjab Congress rift; high command steps in

CHANDIGARH: With less than six months left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress' "Har Booth Congress Mazboot" campaign has exposed deep divisions within the state unit, with a poster war breaking out between former Punjab Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Raja Warring.

Amid the continuing public display of factionalism, Congress organisation general secretary K C Venugopal met Channi in New Delhi and is learnt to have asked him to ensure that his supporters did not disrupt party programmes. He also reportedly told Channi that no leader should make public statements against another.

Sources said Channi told Venugopal that those creating disruptions were not his supporters. He was also assured that his concerns would be addressed. The party high command is working on a formula to end the deadlock and bring all leaders together.

Sources said Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel is expected to submit a report on the political situation in the state to Venugopal after completing his Punjab tour. The Congress leadership is also expected to hold a similar meeting with Warring.

The rivalry has played out through coordinated poster campaigns across several districts.