Union Minister Annapurna Devi slams Congress for being silent over Jharkhand students' protests

Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of 'double standards' and a 'duplicitous character' for being tight-lipped on ongoing protests by job aspirants against alleged exam irregularities in Jharkhand.

The Minister asked why the Congress leadership, which pays heed and voices concerns over student issues in other parts of the country, has remained silent over the agitations in the JMM-governed state.

"Rahul Gandhi hasn't uttered a single word for the children of Jharkhand, nor are Congress leaders stepping forward to speak... Why this double standard? If you truly care about the welfare of children, you should speak up everywhere," Annapurna Devi said.

The Union Minister alleged that the Opposition chooses to remain silent on grievances in states where they or their allies are in power.

"They don't speak on Punjab, Karnataka, or Kerala. This clearly reveals their duplicitous character," she added.

Directing her remarks toward the Jharkhand administration, she demanded that the government acknowledge the students' concerns and take strict action against those responsible for any irregularities.

"We would like to tell the government and all parties in the government that if you have even the slightest sensitivity toward Jharkhand's students, you should accept the students' demands... There should not only be an investigation but also action, no matter who is involved," she asserted.