Parliamentary panel seeks details on Railways' efforts to boost domestic bullet train capabilities

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has sought details from the Railway Ministry on its efforts to enhance domestic capabilities to manufacture bullet train components, as well as on skilling programmes being conducted with the help of international expertise.

In its 10th report, tabled in Parliament on August 10, 2026, the Standing Committee on Railways also asked the ministry to study successful high-speed rail networks in other countries to develop a better understanding of their operations and practices for the seven future high-speed rail corridors announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.

The committee, which had made 17 recommendations in its 8th report on 'Demand for Grants (2026-27)', has dealt with the action taken by the government on those recommendations in its 10th report.

The 8th report was presented to Parliament on March 10, 2026.

One of the recommendations concerned the construction of the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Bullet Train Project, which is currently underway. The ministry has announced that its first phase, from Surat to Vapi, will commence in August 2027.

The ministry had earlier informed the Committee that, since detailed information regarding the manufacturing of Japan-made E10 series Shinkansen bullet trains is not available, it has started developing indigenous Bharat-made bullet trains, designated B28, with a design speed of 280 kmph.