Arvind Kejriwal backs Jharkhand students' protest

"I support the demands of the protesting students in Jharkhand and appeal to the government to resolve their issues immediately.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand, saying such action was wrong and urging the state government to listen to their concerns and resolve their issues at the earliest.

The Congress is part of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

Gandhi's remarks came after police in Ranchi used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, protesting the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

The students have been agitating in the state since July 25, demanding comprehensive reforms in the functioning of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), and cancellation of several recruitments.

The student agitation escalated on Monday, with the police using water cannons, tear gas and lathis on protesters to prevent a march to the Jharkhand Assembly.