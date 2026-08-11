LS clears two more Bills without debate amid protests; RS passes Tribunal Reforms Bill after Oppn walkout

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two more Bills without discussion as Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards in the Well demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.
The House reassembled at 2 pm amid uproar, with Opposition members also raising slogans over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti allowed laying of papers on the table amid the din.
Subsequently, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 that seeks to change the state's name to Keralam was taken up for consideration and passage.
The Bill, moved by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, was passed by voice vote without any debate amid sloganeering.
"It seems the Congress MPs are not in favour of the renaming," Rai took a swipe at the principal Opposition party which governs Kerala while moving the legislation.
Soon after, Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol moved the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was also passed without debate amid the continued ruckus.
Of the 11 Bills cleared by the Lok Sabha so far, only two have seen a debate, while the remaining legislation has been passed without discussion amid Opposition protests.
Earlier, Speaker Om Birla expressed anguish over the repeated disruption when the proceedings began at 11 am, only to be adjourned within minutes. He appealed to the government and the opposition to arrive at a common ground so that the House can debate on key Bills that bring "far-reaching changes in the country".
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill to set up a National Tribunal Commission to select chairpersons and members for various tribunals across the country.
The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Earlier, Opposition INDIA bloc parties staged a walkout from the Upper House in the post-lunch sitting after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak by the Chair, as the Upper House debated The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026.
Replying to the debate on the Bill, Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said tribunals play a complementary role to ensure speedy justice.
Under the Narendra Modi government, rationalisation of Tribunals started in 2016.
The government later brought the Tribunal Reforms Act in 2021.
"Setting up of the National Tribunal Commission is the core of this Bill. It will have two judicial members and two technical members and will be headed by a former Supreme Court judge or a former chief justice of a High Court. The NTC will make appointments in the commission to make it transparent, independent and merit-based," said the minister.
He stressed that the Bill brings no changes in the jurisdiction of tribunals.
This Bill will ensure ease of justice and ease of doing business and is an important milestone in adopting global best practices that will strengthen legal and institutional architecture and will ensure proper justice, Meghwal said.
The Opposition has been protesting for more than three weeks, demanding Shah's presence in the House over student protests and police action.
The government's offer on Monday for a debate and Shah's reply failed to end the stalemate, with the Congress insisting that the Home Minister's response should specifically address who ordered the firing of pellets against student protesters on July 20.
The Congress has also announced that the demand for a discussion on the alleged theft of funds at the Ram temple in Ayodhya was "non-negotiable".
With the Monsoon Session scheduled to conclude on Thursday, uncertainty also remains over the fate of the women's reservation amendment bill, which could not be passed in the previous session, and the Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Amendment Bill.
(With inputs from PTI)