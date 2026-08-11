PM Modi shares new Instagram video; urges citizens to celebrate Independence Day with honour, pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on citizens to mark Independence Day with honour, pride and glory and take a pledge to build a developed India.

In an Instagram post, Modi also shared a video of NDA MPs and Union ministers waving the tricolour and raising slogans of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as he arrived for the ruling coalition’s weekly ‘Mangal Milan’ in Delhi.

"Let us pay tribute to our freedom fighters. Let us take a pledge for a developed India. Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Mann Tiranga (Tricolour in every home, tricolour in every heart). Come, let us hoist the tricolour at every home. Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram," Modi said in the Instagram video.

Earlier, as soon as the prime minister entered the venue of the NDA parliamentary party meeting, the GMC Balayogi Auditorium at the Parliament House complex, the ministers and MPs greeted him by waving the national flag and raising 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans.

The prime minister reciprocated the gesture by himself holding a national flag and waving towards the members present.

Those who attended the meeting included BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and S Jaishankar.

Ministers belonging to NDA constituent parties - HD Kumaraswamy (JD-S), Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP), Ramdas Bandu Athawale (RSP-A), and leaders Praful Patel (NCP), Upendra Kushwaha (RLM), and Satabdi Roy (NCPI), and others also attended it.

The NDA parliamentary party meeting also saw a presentation by Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil on different aspects of the Jal Shakti ministry, which is responsible for laying down policy guidelines and programmes for the development, conservation and management of water as a national resource.

The ministry is also responsible for an overall national perspective of water planning and coordination in relation to diverse uses of water.