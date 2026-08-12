FCRA Bill referred to JPC amid Oppn uproar; Rijiju asks parties to identify anti-minority provision

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday cleared a motion to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a 31-member joint parliamentary committee for detailed review, amid Opposition demands for its withdrawal.

The motion, moved by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House, provides for a committee comprising 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

The members from the Lok Sabha will be nominated by Speaker Om Birla, while those from the Rajya Sabha will be nominated by Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

The committee has been asked to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament in 2026.

Before the motion was passed, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the Opposition had only just received information about sending the bill to a joint committee and alleged that the legislation was aimed at minorities and NGOs.

"This is clearly for targeting minorities and NGOs. We demand that the Bill be withdrawn," Venugopal said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the charge, saying the Congress and other Opposition parties had themselves been demanding that the bill be sent to a House committee.

"If they have any reservations about the Bill, they can speak in the JPC. This is not targeted at any minority community," Rijiju said.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, said the government had agreed to the demand and therefore there would be a "threadbare discussion" in the joint parliamentary committee.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said the entire Opposition is against the FCRA Bill and took a dig at Shah for not being present in the House.

Referring to Rijiju's assertion that the proposed legislation was not against minorities, Yadav said, "He should clarify which Bill they brought till date was not against minorities."

DMK MP T R Baalu also demanded that the bill be withdrawn.