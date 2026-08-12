Govt ready for discussion but Congress 'running away' from NEET debate: Kiren Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused the Congress of "running away" from a discussion on students’ protests over the NEET paper leak, describing the Opposition’s decision to shun the debate as "unthinkable and incomprehensible" despite the government being ready to respond.
"I am totally frustrated and I am seeing for the first time where the government is ready for discussion, the opposition is running away," Rijiju told reporters.
The remarks came against the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consult the Opposition on holding a debate on the students' protests over the NEET paper leak and consequent protests, saying he is ready to answer all questions in the House.
The home minister's remarks came just a day before the Monsoon Session comes to an end.
Disruptions marred both Houses of Parliament throughout the current session.
Protests and sloganeering by the Opposition initially started over the NEET paper leak and extended to alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Speaking to reporters in his office in Parliament House complex, Rijiju said, "The home minister is ready for the discussion. He has prepared the reply. They are running away. The whole world is watching it. He is waiting and ready to give his reply."
Rijiju said the government has nothing to hide.
"I am saying even today, agree to it. Even if the Congress agrees to the debate tomorrow at 11 am, we will increase the time. We are ready for the discussion," Rijiju said.
"The government is ready, but can you imagine that the Opposition is not ready? It is not good for democracy. It is the responsibility of the government and the opposition," he said.
The BJP leader said the government has a responsibility, and so do the opposition parties.
"Here the government itself is saying that we will have discussion and give replies, and the opposition does not want to hear the answers and is running away. Can you imagine such a situation?" he said.
(With inputs from PTI)